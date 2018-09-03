The plight of Hedwig, a genderqueer “song stylist” and immigrant searching for love and understanding, seems of the moment. But it’s been 20 years since John Cameron Mitchell premiered his rock musical at the scruffy Jane Street Theatre in lower Manhattan (in a hotel where some survivors of the Titanic were housed — a fact mentioned in the original production). Hedwig and the Angry Inch since has been performed around the world and returned to Broadway, where a 2014 production starring Neil Patrick Harris won four Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.
Actor, musician and part-time New Orleanian Michael Cerveris played Hedwig in New York and London and consulted on this production at Cafe Istanbul. Edward Carter Simon stars as Hedwig, an aspiring singer who was born in East Berlin and married an American serviceman to escape the Iron Curtain, only to wind up alone in a small town near an Army base in Kansas. Hung up on his love for rising pop star Tommy Gnosis, Hedwig mistreats his performing partner Yitzhak (Kimberly Kaye), a drag queen from Zagreb.
A portion of proceeds from the show benefits the New Orleans LGBT Community Center. Tickets $27-$37. 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 6-23. Cafe Istanbul, New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St. Claude Ave.; www.hedwignola.com.