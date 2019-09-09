Tech bros with a flair for writing computer code and an entrepreneurial drive may or may not be our time’s equivalent of the wandering poets of the Romantic era, but local composer Tucker Fuller and California poet Megan Levad have created a song cycle that is half-expressed from such a man’s point of view.

“What if you have all these material means and can’t buy the thing you desire?” Fuller asks.

Fuller wrote the music for U.K.-based tenor Brenden Gunnell, who will be backed by the Polymnia String Quartet. The show invokes parallels to the Gilded Age, and the music ranges from a neo-Romantic sound to more minimalist interludes, Fuller says.

Fuller moved to New Orleans in 2010 and has composed music for local chamber ensembles, theater companies and the Marigny Opera Ballet. He created the score for the dance company’s season-opening production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Fuller and Levad have collaborated on a trio of song cycles for more of a cabaret format and popular musical forms, including a show of murder ballads.

Gunnell is an international opera star. He also performs with pianist Hendrik Heilmann at The University of New Orleans at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.

“Gilded” is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at Marigny Opera House, 725 St. Ferdinand St., (504) 948-9998; www.marignyoperahouse.org. Tickets $15-$25.