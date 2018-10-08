In Kate Chopin’s "The Awakening," Edna Pontillier walks away from a loveless marriage by drowning herself off Grand Isle; nearly a century later, Anne Tyler reversed the script in "Ladder of Years" by having Delia Grinstead walk away from the beach during a family vacation — and keep going. But the woman who started it all was Nora Helmer, who walked out of her grand home (famously slamming the door behind her) in the last moment of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House. In the 19th century, that move was a controversial sensation — and outrage.
What happened after that door slammed is the basis for Lucas Hnath’s cheekily titled "A Doll’s House, Part 2," which had a Broadway run in 2016 that gained acclaim for its star, Laurie Metcalf. Southern Rep has chosen Part 2 to begin its 2018-19 season, as well as the first production in its new home, the former St. Rose de Lima Church on River Road. (The renovation is magnificent; New Orleans now has yet another cultural center.)
The sequel of sorts (set in period dress, but with thoroughly 21st-century dialogue) begins with a pounding at the door: Nora (Jessica Podewell) has come home after a 15-year absence, to the surprise of the old family retainer Anne Marie (Liana Pattison). Nora’s richly clad and obviously doing well — having had success by writing her own biography as a feminist manifesto — in other words, she’s written "A Doll’s House" from the first person, Hnath’s most inspired conceit.
Hnath was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play, but the script is creaky in spots. Ibsen sketched the dissolution and dissatisfaction of the Helmers’ marriage by showing rather than telling, while Hnath’s dialogue is heavy on characters explaining exactly what’s going on in their heads, making it sound like a therapy session at times (at one point, Nora even talks about trying to be “her best self”). It leaves the actors little room to play against their own words — they’re too busy explaining their feelings.
Podewell plays Nora as self-satisfied but not completely insensitive; she’s back for a reason, and it’s not a family reunion. Trey Burvant’s Torvald is a fine foil, too old to be furious with Nora, but at the same time showing how his paternalism drove her away in the first place. Pattison brings welcome astringent humor as exasperated Anne Marie, and Sarah Durn is terrific as Emmy, the Torvalds’ young adult daughter, who enters late in the show; her steely chipperness is reminiscent of Reese Witherspoon.
Aimee Hayes' direction is sharp, and costumes by Cecile Casey Covert are on point. David Raphel’s set suggests lives suspended in amber, and his oversized doors loom over the actors as that slamming door looms over their lives. Onstage violin accompaniment by Tarrah Reynolds and Kate Withrow adds poignancy to every scene.