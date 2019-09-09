After her husband walks away from the family home outside Tulsa, Oklahoma, Violet Weston is as distraught as she is hard on the family members, their partners and children who come home to calm her and sort out the disappearance.

But nothing is terribly conventional or predictable about the extended family and its wealth of dysfunction, including Violet’s pill-popping unrest and various other members’ romantic liaisons, harbored resentments and secrets.

While family dysfunction is familiar territory for contemporary drama, playwright Tracy Letts is known for unpredictable twists and heated confrontations in works including the gritty “Killer Joe” and cryptic “Bug.” He won a Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize for Drama for “August: Osage County,” and it was made into a film directed by Sam Shepard and starring Meryl Streep as Violet.

Southern Rep Theatre opens its season with the drama, and Jason Kirkpatrick directs Ellen Barry, Ilyanette Bernabel, Lara Grice, Southern Rep Artistic Director Aimee Hayes, John Neisler, Lance Nichols and others.

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 through Oct. 6. Southern Rep Theatre, 2541 Bayou Road, (504) 522-6545; www.southernrep.com. Tickets $25-45.

Tenor Brenden Gunnell and the Polymnia String Quartet perform music by local composer Tucker Fuller Fuller moved to New Orleans in 2010 and has composed music for local chamber ensembles, theater companies and the Marigny Opera Ballet.