Overlook Film Festival — a four-day celebration of horror films new and old — will return to New Orleans in May 2019.

The festival debuted in 2017 in Mount Hood, Oregon, home of the Timberline Lodge, which served as the exterior the the Overlook Hotel in Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" — hence the festival name. It moved to New Orleans ("America's most haunted city") in 2018. At its second annual event, the festival hosted the world premiere of Darren Lynn Bousma's "St. Agatha" and screened Ari Aster's acclaimed supernatural horror "Hereditary," among more than 40 films at the 2018 festival.

The 2019 festival is set for May 30-June 2. Screenings will be held at Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre and Regal Cinemas Cinebarre Canal Place 9 Movie Theater, and there also are interactive and live events to immerse audiences into "the diverse world of the genre space."

Passes are on sale now.