The Prytania Theatre’s Filmtopia features a week (July 20-26) of classic films by Stanley Kubrick, recent documentaries and French films, and screenings of The Wizard of Oz and Scarface on the 35th anniversary of its release.
Celebrating Kubrick’s 90th birthday (July 26), the Prytania screens films spanning his career, beginning with A Clockwork Orange, his adaptation of Anthony Burgess’ dystopic novel (9:15 p.m. Saturday, July 21). This week also brings Kubrick’s 1956 noirish heist film The Killing (10 a.m. Sunday, July 22; 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 23) and Barry Lyndon (12:15 p.m. Sunday, July 22), a period piece about a crass Irishman who insinuates himself into British nobility. Screening next week are 1980 horror film The Shining (9:15 p.m.Wednesday, July 25) starring Jack Nicholson and Shelly Duvall, Vietnam War saga Full Metal Jacket (9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 24) and Eyes Wide Shut (9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 26), Kubrick’s 1999 film starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman as a New York couple drawn into sexual adventuring in a secret society.
Recent French films (in French with English subtitles) include Edouard Deluc’s 2017 Gauguin: Voyage to Tahiti, a drama about painter Paul Gauguin finding his muse in Tahiti, (7 p.m. Saturday, July 21; noon Tuesday July 24). The writer/director of The Artist, Michel Hazanavicius, released Godard, Mon Amour (noon Friday, July 20; 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 23), a 1960s period piece about actress Anne Wiazemsky, the wife of filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard. The Guardians (7 p.m. Tuesday, July 24) is director Xavier Beauvois’s 2017 film about French women who take over their family farm while their husbands and sons go fight in World War I.
Among the recent documentaries is Sara Driver’s 2017 film Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat (showtimes vary July 20, 22, 24 and 26). It’s an enthralling dive into New York City’s downtown scene in the late 1970s, when the city was on the verge of bankruptcy, neighborhoods including the Bowery and parts of Greenwich Village and the East Village were wastelands, and a thriving art, music and cultural scene emerged. Though he arrived on the scene as a nearly homeless teenager, Basquiat was an alluring figure who was quickly recognized for his talents. The documentary relies on interviews with a longtime girlfriend, friends and colleagues, and yet Basquiat remains elusive, abundantly celebrated as an artistic prodigy but with limited insight into his interior life.
The son of a Haitian father and mother with family in Puerto Rico, Basquiat grew up in New York City, save for a couple of years in Puerto Rico. The film picks up his life at about age 16, when he was living in cheap dives in lower Manhattan and crashing in the apartments of friends. Basquiat embodied the extremes of genius, self-confidence and self-destruction in the scene — he died of a drug overdose at age 27.
Though downtown Manhattan in the late 1970s was marked by urban collapse via rampant arson, drug use and other dysfunction, it was a hub for musicians, artists, filmmakers and eccentrics. Graffiti blossomed throughout the city, and it was part of a scene incorporating early hip-hop and rap, breakdancing and African influences on New York artists. Early rapper Fab 5 Freddy talks at length about the coalescing aesthetics and figures who embraced them, including Basquiat. Punk and new wave music also became part of the downtown mix, and artists and musicans converged at venues including the Mudd Club and Club 57.
Basquiat gained attention for his graffiti as “SAMO,” and throughout his short career he used text written with a loose hand on his canvases and in graffiti. Keith Haring and Kenny Scharf also emerged as graffiti-influenced artists, and Scharf is interviewed about Basquiat in the film.
Individual Basquiat canvases eventually would sell for more than $100 million, but the film ends when he sells his first one for $500. Though many of the subjects in the film say they recognized his talent, there are relatively few photos and video clips featuring Basquiat in the film, and their repetitive use is a deficiency. Boom for Real seems more about the scene and the impressive array of artists and musicians who inhabited it before they became well-known. Despite Basquiat’s later notoriety, the film captures his remarkable spontaneous inspirations, when he painted his friends’ clothes and salvaged junk on the street to turn it into memorable but vanishing art and performance pieces.
Filmtopia runs July 20-26 at Prytania Theatre, 5339 Prytania St., (504) 891-2787; www.theprytania.com.