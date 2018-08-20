Ella Brennan: Commanding the Table
Wed. Aug. 22 | The documentary about restaurateur Ella Brennan kicks off the Friends of the Cabildo film series. Leslie Iwerks’ film chronicles Brennan’s career from her start as a teenager at the original Brennan’s to her leadership at Commander’s Palace. At 5:30 p.m.and 7 p.m. at the New Orleans Jazz Museum.
WaterWorld, The Musical
Wed.-Fri. Aug. 22-24 | The comedic adaptation of Kevin Costner’s 1995 movie about a post-apocalyptic world features puppets, projections, synchronized swimming and a live score. It’s performed in a pool, and attendees can swim before the production. There’s music by MC Tracheotomy, MC Sweet Tea or Rusty Lazer. Pool opens at 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m. at Maison de Macarty (3820 Burgundy St.).
Growing Up — New Orleans Style
Fri.-Sun. Aug.24-26 | Ricky Graham presents a musical tour of “ain’t dere no more” landmarks — Pontchartrain Beach, Maison Blanche, McKenzie’s — and celebrates natural born Y’athood, with musical accompaniment by Jefferson Turner on piano and Brian Albus on drums. At 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m and 6 p.m. Sunday at Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts.
Hausu
Fri.-Sat. Aug. 24-25 | Leading up to next month’s New Orleans Horror Film Festival, the festival’s summertime Kill-O-Rama series of cult horror films closes with Nobuhiko Obayashi’s 1977 psychedelic Scooby-Doo nightmare. At midnight at the Prytania Theatre.
Tony Bennett
Sat. Aug. 25 | The master of the Great American Songbook recently recorded “Fascinating Rhythm” with Diana Krall, who paired up with Bennett for an album due in September. After celebrating his 92nd birthday, Bennett performs with his daughter Antonia Bennett, who opens at 8 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre.
Sasha Masakowski
Sat. Aug. 25 | The New Orleans artist’s versatile voice has guided projects dipping into electronic pop, experimental art rock, bossa nova and colorful, classic jazz sounds. She returns home for two sets leading a jazz quartet with drummer Peter Varnado, pianist Shea Pierre and bassist Jasen Weaver at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Prime Example.