Some national chains do not announce their opening weekend lineups in time for Gambit's print deadline. This is a partial list of films running in the New Orleans area this weekend.
OPENINGS
"Anna" (R) — Luc Besson ("The Fifth Element") directs this action-packed thriller about a woman who discovers the strength to become one of the world's most feared assassins. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16.
"Annabelle Comes Home" (R) — Paranormal investigators try to keep a possessed doll locked up in this latest chapter in "The Conjuring" horror movie franchise. Opening late Tuesday, June 25, at AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Movie Tavern Northshore, Regal Covington Stadium 14, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.
"Child's Play (2019)" (R) — In the remake of the 1988 cult horror classic, a boy discovers the toy doll he got for his birthday is a sinister psychopath (voiced by Mark Hamill). AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Chalmette Movies, Regal Covington Stadium 14, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.
"Edge of the Knife" — Screening as part of the Canada Now slate, this drama tells the story of Adiits'ii, who retreats alone into the forest after a tragic accident kills his nephew. Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge.
"This One's for the Ladies," with the short film "Sole Doctor" (NC-17) — The documentaries explore the sexual and social identity of contemporary black America through the display of the underground world of exotic dancing. Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge.
"Toy Story 4" (G) — Woody, Buzz Lightyear and friends take a trip to save a new toy named "Forky" in this latest Pixar sequel. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Broad Theater, Chalmette Movies, The Grand 16 Slidell, Movie Tavern Northshore, Regal Covington Stadium 14, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.
NOW SHOWING
"Aladdin" (PG) — Will Smith stars as The Genie in the live-action update of Disney's animated tale about a young man who gains the power to make his wishes come true. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace, Broad Theater, Chalmette Movies, Movie Tavern Northshore, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.
"Cuba — Journey to the Heart of the Caribbean" — The film takes an intimate look at Cuban culture, architecture and ecosystems through the eyes of its artists, historians and scientists. Entergy Giant Screen Theater.
"Dark Phoenix" (PG-13) — The latest installment in the "X-Men" movie franchise finds the superhero team battling its own Jean Grey (played by Sophie Turner), who is corrupted by dark powers after a rescue mission goes wrong. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, Chalmette Movies, Movie Tavern Northshore, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.
"The Dead Don't Die" (R) — A peaceful town named Centerville has to battle a zombie horde in this latest comedy/horror from writer-director Jim Jarmusch, and starring Adam Driver and Bill Murray. AMC Elmwood Palace 20, Broad Theater.
"The Fireflies are Gone" — In this Canadian drama, a teenager gets away from her mother's influence and small-town life to find out who she really is. Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge.
"Godzilla — King of the Monsters" (PG-13) — Godzilla battles massive monsters, including Mothra and the three-headed King Ghidorah, in this latest adaptation starring Millie Bobby Brown and Vera Farmiga. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace, Movie Tavern Northshore, Regal Covington Stadium 14, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.
"Hidden Pacific" — This 3-D presentation profiles some of the Pacific Ocean's most beautiful islands and marine national monuments. Entergy Giant Screen Theater.
"Hurricane on the Bayou" — Meryl Streep narrates the documentary about areas affected by Hurricane Katrina. Entergy Giant Screen Theater.
"John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" (R) — Keanu Reeves returns as the super-assassin with a $14 million price tag on his head. Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston and Laurence Fishburne co-star. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.
"Late Night" (R) — Emma Thompson stars in this comedy as a late-night talk show host who fears she is losing control of her long-running program. AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, The Grand 16 Slidell, Regal Covington Stadium 14, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.
"Ma" (R) — Octavia Spencer stars as a lonely woman who befriends a group of teenagers by letting them party at her house. Soon, the teens discover there's something eerie about their host. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace, Chalmette Movies, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.
"Men in Black — International" (PG-13) — New agents with the intergalactic organization (Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth) square off against a mole in the squad. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Chalmette Movies, The Grand 16 Slidell, Movie Tavern Northshore, Regal Covington Stadium 14, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.
"Pokemon Detective Pikachu" (PG) — A boy comes across a talking furry monster named Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds) in this adventure-comedy based on the popular anime series. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12.
"Rocketman" (R) — Taron Egerton stars as Elton John in this musical/fantasy look at at the singer-songwriter's breakthrough years. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace, Broad Theater, Movie Tavern Northshore, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.
"Shaft" (R) — Three generations of bad-motha-shut-yo-mouth investigators seek clues to uncover the truth behind an untimely death. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Chalmette Movies, The Grand 16 Slidell, Movie Tavern Northshore, Regal Covington Stadium 14, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.
"The Secret Life of Pets 2" (PG) — An animated sequel follows a dog named Max and his pet friends as they carry on secret lives once their owners leave for work and school. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Broad Theater, Chalmette Movies, Movie Tavern Northshore, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.
"5B" (PG-13) — Paul Haggis ("Crash") co-directs this documentary about the staff and patients of the San Francisco General Hospital's AIDS ward. AMC Elmwood Palace 20.
SPECIAL SHOWINGS
"DCI 2019 — Tour Premiere" — This presentation of the ninth annual event features some of Marching Music's Major League top drum corps ensembles. At 7:30 p.m. at AMC Elmwood Palace 20, Regal Covington Stadium 14.
"Dr. Seuss' The Lorax" (PG) — A boy searches for a gift to give the girl of his dreams in this animated comedy, but he'll need help from a grumpy creature named the Lorax (voiced by Danny DeVito). At 10 a.m. Sunday and Monday at Movie Tavern Northshore.
"Emanuel" — From director Brian Ivie comes this inspirational documentary about the massacre at a church in Charleston, South Carolina. At 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Grand 16 Slidell, Regal Covington Stadium 14.
"Field of Dreams" (PG) — An Iowa corn farmer (Kevin Costner) hears voices that tell him to build a baseball field among his crops. At 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday at AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Regal Covington Stadium 14.
"The House with a Clock in its Walls" (PG) — A young boy searches for a clock that could bring the apocalypse in this fantasy starring Cate Blanchett and Jack Black. At 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Regal Covington Stadium 14.
"Kinky Boots the Musical" — A theatrical presentation of the Broadway hit, this musical revolves around a businessman who forms a partnership with a drag queen to save his struggling shoe factory. At 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Regal Covington Stadium 14.
"The Lego Batman Movie" (PG) — Batman (voiced by Will Arnett) must face familiar foes while discovering he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan in this animated comedy. At 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Regal Covington Stadium 14.
"The Lego Movie 2" (PG) — Everything is not awesome in this sequel to the animated hit, featuring the voices of Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks. At 10 a.m. Wednesday at Movie Tavern Northshore.
"Met Summer Encore — Romeo et Juliette" — Tenor Vittorio Grigolo and soprano Diana Damrau star in this adaptation of Shakespeare's tragic romance. At 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday at AMC Elmwood Palace 20; 7 p.m. Wednesday at Regal Covington Stadium 14.
"Paddington 2" (G) — The lovable, furry bear goes on a search for a stolen book in this family-friendly comedy starring Hugh Grant. At 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Regal Covington Stadium 14.
"Rear Window" (PG) — Alfred Hitchcock directs this 1954 thriller about a wheelchair-bound photographer (James Stewart) who spies on his neighbors from his apartment window. At 10 a.m. Sunday at Prytania Theatre.
"Teen Titans Go! to the Movies" (PG) — A group of teenage superheroes' dreams of stardom gets sidetracked when a villain plans world domination in this 2018 cartoon. At 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Regal Covington Stadium 14.
"42nd Street" — A naive newcomer replaces a star in a long-time director's last Broadway show in this 1933 musical comedy. At 10 a.m. Wednesday at Prytania Theatre.