'Hogwash'

Filmmaker Zack Godshall, whose 2011 film “Lord Byron” premiered at Sundance Film Festival, helms a bizarre "documentary" series set within that film’s cinematic universe, an unreality TV show about the fictional town of Oubliette, Louisiana.

The South in Pieces: 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, The Ranch Theater at CAC; 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, NOFF Main Theater at CAC

'Socks on Fire: Uncle John and the Copper Headed Water Rattlers'

Bo McGuire’s surreal docudrama explores the myths that made his family, centered on recent developments with his drag queen uncle, in Hokes Bluff, Alabama.

The South in Pieces: 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, The Ranch Theater at CAC; 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, NOFF Main Theater at CAC

'You Can't Play With Us'

Serene Bacigalupi and Jason Rhein use puppets, hand-built sets and in-camera effects for their gorgeously detailed DIY fable, in which a dinosaur attempts to befriend a pack of unicorns.

Late Night Shorts: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, NOFF Main Theater at CAC; 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, The New Orleans Advocate

'Steve's Kinkoes'

Emma Dabany’s film follows a man entering a disturbing copy store to photocopy “missing” posters for his cat, but he might be trapped under its fluorescent lighting and an ensuing neon nightmare.

Late Night Shorts: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, NOFF Main Theater at CAC; 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, The New Orleans Advocate

'The Earth Is Humming'

New Orleans filmmaker Garrett Bradley won the Sundance Jury Prize for her 2017 film “Alone,” which also was shortlisted for an Academy Award. Her latest is a meditation on disaster preparation, as Tokyo braces for an impending earthquake that could strike at any time.

Screening with “Science Fair” at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, The New Orleans Advocate; 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, NOFF Main Theater at CAC

'Hi I Need to Be Loved'

Marnie Ellen Hertzler, recently named one of the “25 New Faces of Independent Film” by “Filmmaker Magazine,” presents the U.S. premiere of her latest experimental short, in which Craigslist actors audition for a film by reading spam emails.

Experimental Shorts, 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, The New Orleans Advocate

'Underbelly Up'

Josh Yates returns to New Orleans — following a win for Best Experimental Short for 2016’s “This Is Yates” — with a hallucinatory autobiographical short composed of flood-related images on hand-processed 16mm film.

Experimental Shorts, 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, The New Orleans Advocate