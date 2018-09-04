Patois New Orleans International Film Festival hosts a screening of a documentary that follows global efforts against gentrification and displacement, paired with the short documentary Displacement in Central City New Orleans from New Orleans filmmaker Trupania Bonner.

Not In My Neighborhood screens with Bonner's film at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7 at the Broad Theater (636 Broad St.). Tickets are

Filmed over three years, Not In My Neighborhood from South African filmmaker Kurt Orderson follows anti-gentrification efforts in New York City, São Paulo, Brazil and Cape Town, South Africa, chronicling an intersectional effort to combat institutions propelling a global gentrification crisis. Among the parallels within the three cities is a common thread of resistance as each community faces a lack of housing amid "urban renewal" or "development."

The screening also is sponsored by housing advocacy group Jane Place Neighborhood Sustainability Initiative as well as Gallery of the Streets and Anti-Gentrification Action Group.

Following the screening, Charmel Gaulden moderates a discussion with the filmmakers, New Orleans urbanist and organizer Sue Mobley and artist and organizer kai lumumba barrow.