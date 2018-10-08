Objectify, the short film that opens the HUMP! Film Festival’s 13th slate of homemade porn movies, cleverly features a series of objects used in suggestive ways: Hot dogs nuzzle flowers, an electric shaving device buzzes over a peach, a sleeping bag enters a tent. It’s lighthearted and amusing — nothing like most of the ensuing 20 films’ spree of graphic sex, close-up views of colliding crotches and bodies of all sizes, shapes and genders.
Author and sex and relationship advice columnist Dan Savage launched the project in 2005, when he invited people to make their own short porn films about whatever they enjoyed or fantasized about. The selected films are screened in a touring show and then destroyed. The festival does not post the films publicly on the internet or distribute them. The 13th HUMP! Fest is at The Broad Theater Oct. 11-13.
The films cover all sorts of diversity — from vanilla to exotic and solo to group sex by straight, gay and less easy to identify bodies and couplings. This slate features everything from a heterosexual couple having sex on a sunny mountaintop in a desert to a trio of men who find each other by using Lyft as a dating app.
Pizza Roles depicts a series of increasingly exotic takes on the porn trope of having sex with a pizza delivery person. A parody of a public service announcement warns of the household dangers of running out of batteries. Paramnesia is an orgy of fetishism. There’s also a cartoon and a country song about polyamory. Most films have narratives, including several comedic shorts, and some stick to raw sex.
If there was just conventional sex, 21 films would get repetitive, but the variety and exotica can be eye-opening.