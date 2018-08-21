The New Orleans Film Society announced much of the programming for its 29th annual New Orleans Film Festival Oct. 17-25 at venues around New Orleans.

The closing night film is Danny Clinch's documentary about the Preservation Hall Jazz Band's trip to Cuba, A Tuba to Cuba, during which the band explored the roots of jazz and similarities with Cuban music. The trip inspired the band's 2017 album So It Is. Clinch is a top photographer of rock bands. He's worked with Preservation Hall before, releasing the 2011 documentary Live at Preservation Hall: Louisiana Fairytale, which featured collaborations with My Morning Jacket's Jim James.

Also in the festival is the premiere of director Lily Keber's followup to her documentary about James Booker, Bayou Maharajah. Her new documentary Buckjumping is about New Orleans street music and dancing traditions.

The festival announced films in competitive divisions and the total of 220 films includes Caribbean films, Louisiana films, documentaries, short films, experimental works, music videos, a virtual reality program and more. Visit the website for a list of films.

More than a quarter of the films were made in Louisiana, according to a press release. Directors hail from 42 nations, and 60 percent of the films were made by women and more than half by directors of color.

The Contemporary Arts Center will serve as home to the festival, and screenings will be spread out at venues around the city.

The festival will announce 20 more films including the opening night film and centerpiece films, which are generally comprised of studio releases.

Festival and weekend passes are on sale now.