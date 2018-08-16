The 2018 New Orleans Horror Film Festival will screen four days of slasher flicks, sci-fi, horror comedies and more at the Prytania Theatre this September.
More than 60 independent feature-length and short films screen Sept. 20-23, with panel discussions, filmmaker events and a closing night awards ceremony rounding out the eighth annual event.
Weekend passes are $85-$150; single screening tickets are $10, and day passes also are available.
Among the films screening this fall is locally shot opening night feature The God Inside My Ear, Argentinian horror Luciferina, closing night Spanish film Framed, and more than 50 shorts screened in six blocks throughout the weekend. Find the full schedule here.
The festival has screened dozens of films over the years, setting up inside the Prytania and in bars and other venues to showcase obscure Italian horror, '80s slashers and gore-filled flicks, among other films from the horror film pantheon.
Next weekend, the festival also closes out its 2018 Kill-O-Rama film series with Japanese cult classic Hausu, Nobuhiko Obayashi’s 1977 psychedelic horror. The film screens at midnight Aug. 24-Aug. 25 at the Prytania.
This year's festival follows the New Orleans debut of the Overlook Film Festival, which screened dozens of horror films over four days in April, including 2018 hit Hereditary.