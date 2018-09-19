New Orleans filmmaker Nailah Jefferson screens her short film Plaquemines as part of the kickoff event for a series of programs to support Louisiana independent filmmakers.
With support from the Good Work Network and #CreateLouisiana with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Roux Carre Filmmakers Program will host quarterly filmmakers meetings, workshops and a local film series through 2019.
Its first event is 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20 at Roux Carre (2000 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.). Admission is free and there's a discussion with the filmmaker following the screening.
Plaquemines — which was picked up by HBO — follows Jefferson's award-winning documentary Vanishing Pearls, chronicling the African-American oyster fishing community in Pointe a la Hache in the wake of the BP oil disaster.