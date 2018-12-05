Wesley Snipes, T.I., Terrence Howard and Ethan Hawke are set to star in the New Orleans crime drama "Cut Throat City," centered around a desperate group of friends in the Lower 9th Ward in the months after Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures.
The film is directed by RZA, co-founder and architect of hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, which recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of its landmark debut, 1993's "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). "Cut Throat City" is planned for a 2019 release.
After making his screen debut in Jim Jarmusch's "Ghost Dog" and "Coffee & Cigarettes," RZA — who also authored two memoir- and philosophy-minded books, "The Tao of Wu" and "The Wu-Tang Manual" — made his directorial debut in 2012 with his ambitious martial arts homage "The Man with the Iron Fists" (he also wrote and starred in the film and co-wrote its 2015 sequel).
"Cut Throat City," with a script from Paul Cuschieri, follows four childhood friends roped into robbing gas station casinos and FEMA disaster recovery centers by a neighborhood hustler (T.I.).
Moore stars as newlywed graphic novelist Blink; Snipes is his estranged father. Howard is The Saint, a local pastor figure that RZA described as a “not to be reckoned with” version of Howard's character from his breakout role in “Hustle & Flow," RZA said at his “RZA: Movies, Music & Martial Arts” panel at San Diego Comic-Con.
Hawke is the neighborhood's city councilmember (presumably a District E rep), according to a report from Deadline.
“This is a story about four men who are faced with desperate situations [and] make a choice to go down the wrong path," RZA said.
Watch the trailer below.