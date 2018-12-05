RZA provided photo, 2014

RZA in 2014

 Photo courtesy Warner Bros.

Wesley Snipes, T.I., Terrence Howard and Ethan Hawke are set to star in the New Orleans crime drama "Cut Throat City," centered around a desperate group of friends in the Lower 9th Ward in the months after Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures.

The film is directed by RZA, co-founder and architect of hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, which recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of its landmark debut, 1993's "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). "Cut Throat City" is planned for a 2019 release.

After making his screen debut in Jim Jarmusch's "Ghost Dog" and "Coffee & Cigarettes," RZA — who also authored two memoir- and philosophy-minded books, "The Tao of Wu" and "The Wu-Tang Manual" — made his directorial debut in 2012 with his ambitious martial arts homage "The Man with the Iron Fists" (he also wrote and starred in the film and co-wrote its 2015 sequel).

"Cut Throat City," with a script from Paul Cuschieri, follows four childhood friends roped into robbing gas station casinos and FEMA disaster recovery centers by a neighborhood hustler (T.I.).

Moore stars as newlywed graphic novelist Blink; Snipes is his estranged father. Howard is The Saint, a local pastor figure that RZA described as a “not to be reckoned with” version of Howard's character from his breakout role in “Hustle & Flow," RZA said at his “RZA: Movies, Music & Martial Arts” panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Hawke is the neighborhood's city councilmember (presumably a District E rep), according to a report from Deadline.

“This is a story about four men who are faced with desperate situations [and] make a choice to go down the wrong path," RZA said.

Watch the trailer below.

