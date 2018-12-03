Jon Heder doesn’t readily resemble the curly blond-haired Napoleon Dynamite, the title character he played in the 2004 sleeper hit-turned-cult classic movie. Heder has been in numerous films, including “Blades of Glory” and “School for Scoundrels,” but he lives with the shadow of the awkward Dynamite, the Idaho high school nerd who learns to dance via an instructional video and tries his best to be oblivious to social rejection.
Heder participates in a Q&A following a screening of “Napoleon Dynamite” at 8 p.m. Friday at The Joy Theater, 1200 Canal St., (504) 528-9569; www.thejoytheater.com.