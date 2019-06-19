The Louisiana Architecture Foundation’s 2019 Architecture & Design Film Festival includes documentaries featuring Frank Gehry, Frank Lloyd Wright, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and more. Films screen at the Contemporary Arts Center Thursday, June 20 through Sunday, June 23. Some of the highlights are below.
“The Human Shelter” The highlight of the opening night slate is this Danish documentary about how people create a “home,” from building a house to finding shelter in difficult circumstances. Director Boris Bertram travels from compact spaces in Tokyo, Japan to a refugee camp in Iraq to Lagos, Nigeria. At 7:15 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Operation Jane Walk” With a nod to Jane Jacobs (author of "The Death and Life of Great American Cities"), this short film is a tour of Manhattan and exploration of its space using the first-person shooter game based on the dystopic landscape of Tom Clancy’s “The Division.” The filmmakers had never visited New York, and they had to master the video game in order to walk through its version of the city on their architecture tour without getting killed. The 16-minute film screens in slate of films at 6:15 p.m. Friday and 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
“Frank Gehry: Building Justice” Architect Frank Gehry and philanthropist George Soros began a discussion about designing prisons for an age of lower incarceration rates, and they brought topics in design aesthetics and social justice to classes at the Southern California Institute of Architecture and the Yale School of Architecture. A 11:45 a.m. Saturday and 3:15 p.m. Sunday.
“Doshi” Director Premjit Ramachandran’s documentary about renowned Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi (aka B.V. Doshi) explores how he studied under French architect Le Corbusier, adapted modernism to India and went on to create the Ahmedabad School of Architecture and the Vastu-Shipa Foundation. At noon Saturday and 1:15 p.m. Sunday.
“The Black Museum” Director Oliver Hardt’s documentary celebrates the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the mall in Washington D.C. The film includes interviews with Lonnie Bunch III, who was recently tapped to run the Smithsonian Institution, and architect David Adjaye, who describes the inspirations for its unique design, including its underground levels detailing the Atlantic slave trade and the cultural exhibitions on its top floors. At 2 p.m. Sunday.
Visit www.adfilmfest.com/nola2019 for schedule and details.