New Orleans Museum of Art screens the documentary The Sons of Tennessee Williams in its Stern Auditorium at 7 p.m. tonight (July 20). The screening is part of the museum's weekly "Friday Nights at NOMA" series.
Tim Wolff's 2010 film examines LGBT history by looking at Mardi Gras balls hosted by New Orleans' gay community from the 1950s onward. Some of those early krewes, such as the Krewe of Amon-Ra and the Krewe of Armeinius, survive to this day.
The screening is included with museum admission ($12, with discounts for seniors, students, teens and young children). Here's the trailer.