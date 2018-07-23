Actor Leon Vitali worked extensively on some of Stanley Kubrick’s best-known films, including The Shining and Full Metal Jacket, but he is only recognizable for his role as Lord Bullingdon in the 1975 period drama Barry Lyndon. Though he was a talented actor, offered roles on TV sitcoms, cop dramas and with top British theater companies, Vitali gave up his acting career to work behind the scenes for Kubrick.
For Kubrick fans, one draw to Filmworker, Tony Zierra’s documentary about Vitali, is the wealth of archival footage about the making of The Shining and Full Metal Jacket. Vitali found the children who starred in The Shining, selecting Danny Lloyd from more than 4,000 boys who auditioned to be the young son of the crazed resort caretaker played by Jack Nicholson. It was Vitali’s idea to make the former resort caretaker’s murdered daughter into the Grady twins after he met Lisa and Louise Burns.
Vitali also coached former Marine R. Lee Ermey to become hard-driving Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in Full Metal Jacket.
Off set, Vitali spent innumerable hours attending to technical details, examining film prints, logging endless takes and notes and exhausting himself to realize the visions of the perfectionist Kubrick.
By the time Kubrick died on March 7, 1999, days after finishing Eyes Wide Shut, Vitali was singularly familiar with what Kubrick wanted to capture on film, though it’s not clear that was worth much to anyone besides Kubrick.
The ever warm and engaging Vitali, often looking like he hasn’t slept in days, talks straight to the camera as he recounts production war stories and talks about Kubrick and his methods. Actors, studio executives and production staff discuss Kubrick’s exacting demands. But Vitali is not bitter or resentful, and he views his 25 years working for the director as a success, though Vitali’s own children aren’t sure the self-sacrifice was worth it.
Vitali seems to have lived the life of an auteur, endlessly sacrificing for the creation of a body of work, but it was Kubrick’s work. His satisfaction with that is strangely intriguing, given that he could have pursued a career acting in Kubrick films (he appeared as several masked figures including Red Cloak in Eyes Wide Shut).
Filmworker screens at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Prytania Theatre. Also screening this week as part of Filmtopia are Full Metal Jacket (9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 24), The Shining (9:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 25) and Eyes Wide Shut (9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 26). 5339 Prytania St., (504) 891-2787; www.theprytania.com.