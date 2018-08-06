48 Hour Film Project winners
Thu. & Sat. Aug. 9 & 11 | After writing, filming and editing a film within 48 hours last month, filmmakers compete in an audience award showdown at the Broad Theater at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday, followed by a "best of" screening at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Center at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Araby
Fri.-Thu. Aug. 10-16 | In the acclaimed Brazilian drama from filmmakers Joao Dumans and Affonso Uchoa, a teen in a depressed factory town discovers the journal of one of its workers, sending the film into the diary entries of a working class hero and illuminating a story from the margins. At 9:15 p.m. at Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center.