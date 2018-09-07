The Prytania Theatre will honor actor Burt Reynolds, who died yesterday at 82, with a night of two of his most popular films: Smokey and the Bandit and Boogie Nights.
Rolling Stone yesterday called Smokey and the Bandit the "ultimate Burt Reynolds vehicle" — "He swaggers, winks, lets his (chest) hair down and looks directly into the camera to flash the most shit-eating of grins." But it was his late-in-life comeback as a porn producer in Boogie Nights that was expected finally to earn him an Academy Award (it didn't).
Smokey screens at 7:30 p.m. and Boogie Nights at 10 p.m. Sept. 13. Double feature tickets are $15 (single movie tickets also available for $11.75).