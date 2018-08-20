The New Orleans Film Society holds a special screening of Ethan Hawke's BLAZE for its members and holders of 2018 New Orleans Film Festival passes. The film screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29 at Orpheum Theater.
Ethan Hawke and Sybil Rosen co-wrote the biopic of Texas musician Blaze Foley based on her account of his life, Living in the Woods in a Tree. Rosen was in a relationship with Foley, and she plays her own mother in the film. Rosen will attend the screening and do a Q&A.
Foley was born in Arkansas and is known as a country singer based in Texas. He was shot to death in 1989.
Ben Dickey plays Foley. Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development) plays Rosen. (Shawkat spoke to Gambit in 2017 here.) The film was shot in Baton Rouge and premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.
The New Orleans Film Festival is Oct. 17-25.