The Eiffel Tower, Britain’s Crystal Palace, Buckminster Fuller’s Biosphere (pictured), a geodesic dome in Montreal, Canada, and many other stunning buildings were built for World’s Fairs. These kinds of dazzling structures are the subject of Face of a Nation: What Happened to the World’s Fair, architect Mina Chow’s film exploring the recent decline in U.S. interest in the expos. Chow will do Q&A sessions after two screenings of the film at the Louisiana Architecture Foundation’s (LAF) Architecture and Design Film Festival, running Aug. 23-26 at The Broad Theater.
The festival’s slate of 20 films includes short and feature-length documentaries, many of them highlighting some of the world’s most influential living architects, such as Australian Glenn Murcutt, Frenchman Jean Nouvel (creator of museums from Paris to Qatar and many landmark structures), Dutch landscape architect Piet Oudolf and many others. Unknown New York — The City That Women Built highlights the wealth of notable New York City buildings designed by woman.
The festival’s opening night features a reception and screening of Big Time, about renowned young architect Bjarke Ingels’ work on New York skyscraper W57, at the Contemporary Arts Center. LAF will screen a preview of a documentary it’s producing about modernist architects Samuel G. and William B. Wiener, who were based in Shreveport. The festival also includes panel discussions, a women architects’ networking event and a book signing and talk by Wendy Lesser, author of You Say to Brick: The Life of Louis Khan.
Chow’s film is a celebration of American architectural achievement at World’s Fairs and a plea for renewed commitment to them. Chow was inspired to become an architect in part because of her parents’ photos of themselves at famous buildings, including the Unisphere, a globe built for the 1964 World’s Fair in Queens, New York. The documentary showcases impressive pavilions the U.S. built for expos in Brussels in 1958, in Montreal in 1967, in Osaka, Japan in 1970 and others. For decades, under the U.S. Information Agency, building World’s Fair pavilions was a part of U.S. efforts to showcase American artistic and industrial ingenuity during the Cold War.
But after the end of the Cold War, the U.S. government stopped funding the efforts. American pavilions became unremarkable at best, and often dominated by promotion of corporate sponsors. At the 2010 Shanghai expo, China’s structure — like its structures for the 2008 Beijing Olympics — became a symbol of its economic development. The U.S. entry (designed by a Canadian) was described as resembling an oil refinery, and it was less about design than a movie house showing corporate promotions and short films featuring American celebrities.
The film detours into the funding issues and the worthy question of investing in cultural projects, but mostly it’s a dazzling survey of World’s Fair landmarks and the challenges of making them. Face of a Nation screens at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, and noon Sunday, Aug. 26, at The Broad Theater.
Visit www.adfilmfest.com for film details and schedule. Opening night reception costs $50. Most screenings cost $9-$11 and take place at The Broad Theater. 626 N. Broad St., (504) 218-1008; www.thebroadtheater.com.