Director William Sabourin O’Reilly’s 2011 documentary “Chasing Dreams: A Leah Chase Story” features the late chef reflecting on her life and work at her landmark restaurant and her remarks when the ACLU Foundation of Louisiana honored her in 2010 for her support of civil rights. In the film, Chase talks about growing up poor, her family, her favorite sandwich (fried pork chop and oysters), her art collection and running her restaurant.

+2 Remembering Leah Chase, a giant among New Orleanians, who died June 1 at 96 Leah Chase, whose name loomed as large in New Orleans history as other greats like Louis Armstrong and Fats Domino, died June 1 at 96, her fam…

The 27-minute film screens with “Ella Brennan: Commanding the Table” in the opening of the New Orleans Film Society’s free film series at the Orpheum Theater at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27. Leslie Iwerks’ profile of Brennan traces her career in the family business, from working at her family’s original restaurant on Bourbon Street to presiding over Commander’s Palace. The series also includes Lily Keber’s documentary about pianist James Booker, “Bayou Maharajah” (July 10), the New Orleans-set comedy “Girls Trip” (July 25) and Jim Jarmusch’s 1986 cult favorite “Down by Law” (Aug. 8).

Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, (504) 274-4870.