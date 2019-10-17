The local filmmakers behind 2012’s indie hit “Beasts of the Southern Wild” have finally nailed down a release date for the anticipated follow-up to their debut feature that garnered an Academy Award nomination for director Benh Zeitlin.

+7 Beasts of the Southern Wild It's no wonder they call it Hollywood South. The state of Louisiana, and New Orleans in particular, now rival New York City and even Los Angel…

Zeitlin has been working with The Department of Motion Pictures and Court 13 companies (both based here) to resurface with “Wendy,” a drama that hits theaters Feb. 28, 2020, according to an announcement from its distributors at Fox Searchlight Pictures.

Zeitlin penned the script with his sister, Eliza Zeitlin, and has spent the past seven years or so focusing mainly on bringing it to life, filming on location in Louisiana and in the Caribbean.

Like the heart-wrenching and fantastical “Beasts,” the story’s main protagonist (portrayed by Devin France) is a young girl grappling with dark but universal themes, examining the concept of family as the adventurous child fights to “save her freedom and the joyous spirit of youth from the deadly peril of growing up.”

As the name and official description hint, the story of “Wendy” draws heavily upon inspiration from “Peter Pan” and takes place on a “mysterious island where aging and time have come unglued.”

Produced by Becky Glupczynski, Dan Janvey, Paul Mezey and Josh Penn, the film also will star Yashua Mack, Gage Naquin, Gavin Naquin, Romyri Ross, Ahmad Cage and Krzysztof Meyn.

Keep up with its progress at Facebook or sign up for email updates from Court 13.