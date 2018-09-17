The New Orleans Horror Film Festival screens slasher flicks, science fiction, horror comedies and more at The Prytania Theatre Sept. 20-23.
The slate includes more than 60 independent feature-length and short films as well as panel discussions, filmmaker events and a closing night awards ceremony rounding out the eighth annual event.
Among the films is locally shot opening night feature The God Inside My Ear, Argentinian horror Luciferina, closing night Spanish film Framed, French-Moroccan director Jerome Cohen-Olivar’s found-footage concept Little Horror Movie (pictured), and more than 50 shorts screened in six blocks throughout the weekend.
The festival has screened dozens of films over the years, setting up inside the Prytania and in bars and other venues around town to showcase obscure Italian horror, ’80s slashers and gore-filled movies, among other categories in the horror film pantheon.
Festival weekend passes are $85, single screening tickets are $8; day passes also are available. The Prytania Theatre, 5339 Prytania St., (504) 891-2787; www.theprytania.com.