The Broad Theater's popular $2 Tuesdays screenings return in September with a "sequels" theme.
Screenings start at 10 p.m. every Tuesday in September and admission is, well, $2.
Theater managers are kicking off the series of cult classics with George Miller's bizarre, critically acclaimed foray into the wholesome Babe the pig universe with Babe: Pig in the City.
Also on tap are sequels to A Nightmare on Elm Street, Bill & Ted, and the Vacation series. See the lineup below.
Sept. 4: Babe: Pig In the City
Sept. 11: A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
Sept. 18: Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Sept. 25: National Lampoon's European Vacation