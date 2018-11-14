New York-based performance artist Narcissister has a background in professional dance, performed a piece titled “Hot Dog” on “America’s Got Talent” and won an award for the best use of a sex toy at the Good Vibrations Independent Erotic Film Festival. She typically wears a mask and performs dramatic, sexually charged pieces, often about issues of gender and racial identity. Her work has been described as “avant porn.” She also directs the film “Narcissister Organ Player,” in which she discusses growing up in California in a mixed race family and surveys her work. The auto-documentary opens at 7 p.m. Friday at Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center, which marks its 32nd anniversary this month. 1618 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 352-1150; www.zeitgeistnola.org.

