Some national chains do not announce their opening weekend lineups in time for Gambit's print deadline. This is a partial list of films running in the New Orleans area this weekend.

OPENINGS

"The Angry Birds Movie 2" (PG) — Birds and pigs from the popular game for mobile devices take their beef to the next level in this animated sequel featuring the voices of Awkwafina and Bill Hader. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Chalmette Movies, Movie Tavern Northshore, Regal Covington Stadium 14, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.

"Blinded by the Light" (PG-13) — A teenager (Viveik Kalra) finds his voice after being inspired by Bruce Springsteen's music. AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Broad Theater, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.

"Fireflies" — In this 2018 drama from writer/director Bani Khoshnoudi, a man flees his home in Iran to live in limbo in the port town of Vera Cruz, Mexico. Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge.

"Good Boys" (R) — A trio of sixth grade boys skip school to check out a party in a crude comedy starring Jacob Tremblay ("Room"). AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Broad Theater, Chalmette Movies, The Grand 16 Slidell, Regal Covington Stadium 14, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.

"Jawline" — This documentary follows 16-year-old Austyn Tester, a rising star in the live-broadcast world who is trying to escape his rural life in Tennessee. Broad Theater.

"Kingdom" (R) — A young boy living in ancient China dreams of becoming the greatest general. Opening Tuesday, Aug. 20, at AMC Elmwood Palace 20.

"Los Reyes" — This documentary explores a skatepark in Santiago, Chile, where a couple of dogs befriend people in the park. Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge.

"The Queen" — This documentary takes audiences backstage at the 1967 Miss All-American Camp Beauty Pageant. Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge.

"Ready or Not" (R) — After her wedding, a bride (Samara Weaving) must compete in her in-laws' terrifying game. Opening Tuesday, Aug. 20, at AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.

"Where'd You Go Bernadette?" (PG-13) — Based on the bestselling novel, this movie revolves around a mom (Cate Blanchett) who reconnects with her creative passions after sacrificing herself to her family. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Regal Covington Stadium 14.

"47 Meters Down: Uncaged" (PG-13) — Teenage girls take a dive near an underwater city full of hungry sharks. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, The Grand 16 Slidell, Regal Covington Stadium 14, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.

NOW SHOWING

"Aladdin" (PG) — Will Smith stars as the Genie in the live-action update of Disney's animated tale about a young man who gains the power to make his wishes come true. AMC Elmwood Palace 20, The Grand 16 Slidell.

"The Art of Racing in the Rain" (PG) — An aspiring Formula One race car driver (Milo Ventimiglia) and a golden retriever named Enzo (voiced by Kevin Costner) navigate life together. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, The Grand 16 Slidell, Regal Covington Stadium 14, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.

"Brian Banks" (PG-13) — A football player's dreams of playing in the NFL are halted when he is wrongly convicted in this biographical drama starring Aldis Hodge and Greg Kinnear. AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, The Grand 16 Slidell, Regal Covington Stadium 14, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.

"Bring the Soul — The Movie" — The Korean pop music group sets out on a world tour in this new documentary. AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16.

"Cassandro, the Exotico!" — This documentary focuses on an aging cross-dressing Mexican wrestler named Cassandro, who must reinvent himself after years in the ring. Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge.

"Crawl" (R) — A young woman must protect herself against alligators while attempting to save her father (Barry Pepper) during a Category 5 hurricane. AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, The Grand 16 Slidell, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.

"Cuba — Journey to the Heart of the Caribbean" — The film presents an intimate look at the Cuban culture, architecture and ecosystems through the eyes of its artists, historians and scientists. Entergy Giant Screen Theater.

"Dora and the Lost City of Gold" (PG) — Dora, a teenage explorer, and her friends go on an adventure to save her parents in this family-friendly adventure. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Chalmette Movies, The Grand 16 Slidell, Movie Tavern Northshore, Regal Covington Stadium 14, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.

"Ecco" (R) — A former assassin emerges from hiding to seek the origin of his lethal career. AMC Elmwood Palace 20.

"The Farewell" (PG) — Awkwafina stars in this dramedy about Chinese family members trying to celebrate the life of their grandmother before her death. AMC Elmwood Palace 20, Broad Theater.

"Hidden Pacific" — This 3-D presentation profiles some of the Pacific Ocean's most beautiful islands and marine national monuments. Entergy Giant Screen Theater.

"Hobbs & Shaw" (PG-13) — Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham take on a genetically-enhanced villain (Idris Elba) in this spinoff of the "Fast & Furious" franchise. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Chalmette Movies, The Grand 16 Slidell, Movie Tavern Northshore, Regal Covington Stadium 14, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.

"Hurricane on the Bayou" — Meryl Streep narrates the documentary about areas affected by Hurricane Katrina. Entergy Giant Screen Theater.

"The Kitchen" (R) — Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish star as three wives of New York gangsters who continue to operate their jailed husbands' businesses. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Chalmette Movies, The Grand 16 Slidell, Movie Tavern Northshore, Regal Covington Stadium 14, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.

"The Lion King" (PG) — A young lion prince named Simba flees his kingdom to learn the meaning of responsibility in this live-action update of the 1994 Disney cartoon feature. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Chalmette Movies, The Grand 16 Slidell, Movie Tavern Northshore, Regal Covington Stadium 14, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (R) — Quentin Tarantino writes and directs this drama about a faded TV star (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt), looking for fame in 1969 Los Angeles. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Chalmette Movies, The Grand 16 Slidell, Movie Tavern Northshore, Prytania Theatre, Regal Covington Stadium 14, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.

"The Secret Life of Pets 2" (PG) — In the animated sequel, a dog named Max and his pet friends carry on secret lives once their owners leave for work and school. The Grand 16 Slidell.

"Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" (PG-13) — A group of teens face their fears in this horror film based on the popular anthology by Alvin Schwartz. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Chalmette Movies, The Grand 16 Slidell, Movie Tavern Northshore, Regal Covington Stadium 14, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.

"Socrates" — In this 2018 drama from Brazil, a 15-year-old must come to terms with his grief after his mother's sudden death. Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge.

"Spider-Man — Far from Home" (PG-13) — While on a trip abroad with classmates, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) battles a villain named Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, The Grand 16 Slidell, Regal Covington Stadium 14, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.

"Them That Follow" (R) — A pastor's daughter holds a secret that could tear her community apart in this thriller starring Kaitlyn Dever and Walton Goggins. AMC Elmwood Palace 20, Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge.

"Toy Story 4" (G) — Woody, Buzz Lightyear and friends take a trip to save a new toy named "Forky" in this latest Pixar sequel. AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, The Grand 16 Slidell, Movie Tavern Northshore, Regal Covington Stadium 14, Regal Grand Esplanade 14 & GPX.

"When I Get Home" — A husband grapples with his wife's odd behavior of pulling stunts and pretending she's dead when he comes home in this Japanese comedy. Broad Theater.

"Yesterday" (PG-13) — A struggling musician wakes up in an alternate time when he's the only one who remembers The Beatles' music. AMC Elmwood Palace 20, Regal Covington Stadium 14.

SPECIAL SHOWINGS

"The Amazing Jonathan Documentary" — Benjamin Berman directs this movie about the increasingly bizarre final tour of a dying magician. Thursday at Broad Theater.

"Apocalypse Now — Final Cut" (R) — Francis Ford Coppola directs this war epic about a U.S. Army officer in Vietnam who is tasked with assassinating a renegade Special Forces officer. At 7 p.m. Thursday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at AMC Elmwood Palace 20.

"Big Trouble in Little China" (PG-13) — Kurt Russell plays a trucker who helps rescue his friend's fiance from an ancient sorcerer in this action-adventure from director John Carpenter. At 12:25 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at The Grand 16 Slidell.

"Bukowski" — Taylor Hackford directs this documentary that follows poet Charles Bukowski on a 1973 trip to San Francisco to give a poetry reading. At 8 p.m. Friday at International House, 221 Camp St., New Orleans. Featuring Q&A with director Taylor Hackford.

"Cool Hand Luke" — Paul Newman stars as a prisoner who refuses to conform to the warden's orders and prison lifes. At 10 a.m. Sunday at Prytania Theatre.

"Hello, Dolly!" (G) — A matchmaker (Barbra Streisand) travels to Yonkers to find a partner for Horace Vandergelder (Walter Matthau) in this 1969 musical comedy. At noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday at AMC Elmwood Palace 20; and 1 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday at Regal Covington Stadium 14.

"How to Train Your Dragon — The Hidden World" (PG) — A young knight (voiced by Jay Baruchel) must find a secret dragon Utopia before an evil tyrant does so first in this 2019 animated adventure. At 10 a.m. Wednesday at Movie Tavern Northshore.

"Millennium Actress" (PG) — A TV interviewer meets a former actress and travels with her through her memories and career in this 2001 animated drama from director Satoshi Kon. At 7 p.m. Monday at AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Regal Covington Stadium 14.

"RiffTrax Live: Giant Spider Invasion" (PG-13) — A monster spider attacks a small Wisconsin town in this joke-addled screening from the comedy troupe. At 7 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, The Grand 16 Slidell, Regal Covington Stadium 14.

"White Heat" — A criminal breaks out of prison to lead his old gang in a heist in this 1949 crime drama starring James Cagney. At 10 a.m. Wednesday at Prytania Theatre.

"Woodstock" — Michael Wadleigh directs this documentary about the legendary 1969 music festival. At 7 p.m. Thursday at AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16, Regal Covington Stadium 14.