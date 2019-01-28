Filmmaker Arthur Bressan Jr. made everything from documentaries about abused children (“Abuse”) and Anita Bryant and the conservative backlash against the LGBT rights movement (“Gay USA”) to erotic films about gay characters (“Forbidden Letters”).
Bressan also made the first commercially released drama involving AIDS (“Buddies”), which premiered September 1985, days before President Ronald Reagan said the word “AIDS” in public for the first time.
In “Buddies,” David (David Schachter) becomes a “buddy,” or volunteer friend, to Robert (Geoff Edholm), a gay activist who is dying of complications from AIDS, and a real friendship develops as Robert’s health wanes.
Opens Friday, Feb. 1 at Chalmette Movies, 8700 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 304-9992; www.chalmettemovies.com.