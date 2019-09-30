Phillip Youmans, the 19-year-old NOCCA graduate whose first film, "Burning Cane," won top honors at the Tribeca Film Festival, will see his award-winning movie debut on Netflix starting Nov. 6.

The movie, set in rural Louisiana and starring Louisiana natives Wendell Pierce and Karen Kaia Livers, was written, directed and shot by Youmans when he still was a high schooler. At Tribeca earlier this year, it won the prizes for Best Narrative Feature, Best Actor (for Pierce) and Best Cinematography.

"Burning Cane" also will have a brief run in theaters in Los Angeles and New York, and it's one of the featured pictures at the New Orleans Film Festival, where it will be shown Oct. 19.