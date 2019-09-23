Sept. 27
"Abominable"
A teenager encounters a Yeti on top of her Shanghai apartment building in the animated feature voiced by Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard and Sarah Paulson.
"Aquarela"
Viktor Kossakovsky’s documentary explores the world’s water, including glaciers, tropical storms and open oceans.
"Judy"
In 1968, Hollywood legend Judy Garland, played by Renee Zellweger, arrives in London for a sold-out run of concerts.
"The Laundromat"
Oscar-winning former Baton Rouge resident Steven Soderbergh directs Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas in a mystery-comedy about a woman who investigates the super rich.
Oct. 4
"Dolemite Is My Name"
In the role many are calling his comeback performance, Eddie Murphy plays Rudy Ray Moore, aka X-rated comedian Dolemite, in a film also starring Snoop Dogg and Wesley Snipes.
"Joker"
Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro and Marc Maron star in an origin story for Batman’s nemesis, “The Joker.”
"Lucy in the Sky"
Natalie Portman plays pioneering female astronaut Lucy Cola, who loses touch with reality after returning from space and beginning an affair with a colleague.
Oct. 11
"Gemini Man"
Will Smith is as an elite assassin who’s targeted by a mysterious fellow operative who anticipates his moves.
"Parasite"
In the dark comedy, two South Korean families — one wealthy, one scrappy — form a fragile alliance.
Oct. 15
"Jay and Silent Bob Reboot"
In a film made in New Orleans, director Kevin Smith brings Jay and Silent Bob back to the screen for a trip to Hollywood to stop a reboot of a movie based on their comic book characters Bluntman and Chronic.
Oct. 18
"The Addams Family"
In the animated film, the creepy family moves to New Jersey and encounters reality TV stars.
"Jojo Rabbit"
In this World War II-set comedy-drama, a lonely German boy discovers that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in the attic.
"The Lighthouse"
Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe play two lighthouse keepers stationed on a mysterious island off the New England coast in the 1890s.
"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"
Disney’s not-so-evil winged sorceress Maleficent returns in a film starring Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer and Sam Riley.
"Zombieland: Double Tap"
In the sequel to 2009’s “Zombieland,” Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone play zombie hunters protecting the heartland to the White House.
Oct. 25
"Black and Blue"
In this police drama filmed in New Orleans, a rookie witnesses corrupt cops kill a drug dealer.
"Countdown"
A nurse downloads an app that can predict when a person will die, and it tells her she has three days to live.
"The Last Full Measure"
An airman’s valor is finally recognized 53 years after his death in the war drama starring Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Samuel L. Jackson and Peter Fonda.
"Western Stars"
The concert film features Bruce Springsteen’s recent work intercut with historic footage.
Nov. 1
"Arctic Dogs"
John Cleese voices the evil Doc Walrus in the animated film about a fox who wishes to join a team of huskies in the Arctic.
"Harriet"
Cynthia Erivo stars as Harriet Tubman, the woman who helped hundreds escape slavery via the Underground Railroad.
"Motherless Brooklyn"
Edward Norton directs and stars in a crime drama about a private detective with Tourette syndrome who struggles to solve his only friend’s murder. The cast includes Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Alec Baldwin and Willem Dafoe.
"Terminator: Dark Fate"
New Orleans-area resident Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger reprise their iconic roles and battle a new liquid Terminator sent from the future by Skynet.
"The Irishman"
Martin Scorsese directs Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Ray Romano in a post-World War II crime drama seen through the eyes of a hustler and hitman.
"Waves"
New Orleans-born actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. co-stars in this drama about an African-American man in suburban South Florida who deals with a tragic loss.
"Where’s My Roy Cohn"
Matt Tyrnauer’s documentary based on Sam Roberts’ book profiles the lawyer who mentored Donald Trump to always attack.
Nov. 8
"Doctor Sleep"
Forty years after he endured a terrifying stay at the Overlook Hotel (in “The Shining”), Danny Torrance (played by Ewan McGregor) meets Abra, a teenager with her own extrasensory gift.
"Honey Boy"
Shia LaBeouf based the screenplay for “Honey Boy” on his own troubled Hollywood life, and the film also stars Lucas Hedges, Noah Jupe, Natasha Lyonne and Maika Monroe.
"Last Christmas"
Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) stars in a London-set romantic comedy inspired by the music of George Michael and co-written by Emma Thompson.
"Midway"
In a war epic starring Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid and Woody Harrelson, the U.S. Navy and Imperial Japanese fleet meet at World War II’s Battle of Midway.
"Pain and Glory"
Spanish director Pedro Almodovar reflects upon his life’s choices in a drama about a filmmaker, played by Antonio Banderas.
"Playing with Fire"
Elite firefighters face their greatest challenge — rescuing three kids — in a film starring John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo and Tyler Mane.
Nov. 15
"Charlie’s Angels"
In the latest sequel of the 1970s TV show, Elizabeth Banks directs Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the trio of heroines in a global private investigation agency.
"Ford v Ferrari"
Matt Damon and Christian Bale star as an American car designer and a British driver battling corporate obstruction, physics and their own demons.
"The Good Liar"
Ian McKellen plays a career con artist who loses his edge after he falls for a well-to-do widow (Helen Mirren), whom he’s met online.
"The Lodge"
In the psychological thriller, Riley Keough plays a young woman isolated in a remote winter lodge with her new stepchildren, and mysteries from the past are revealed.
"The Report"
Adam Driver plays an idealistic member of California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s staff who leads an investigation into the CIA’s post-9/11 Detention and Interrogation Program. It also stars Annette Bening, Jon Hamm, Ted Levine, Maura Tierney and Michael C. Hall.
Nov. 22
"21 Bridges"
Chadwick Boseman plays a New York City detective who leads a citywide manhunt for a couple of cop killers.
"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
Matthew Rhys plays a cynical journalist assigned to write a story about beloved children’s television star Fred Rogers, played by Tom Hanks.
"Frankie"
Marisa Tomei, Greg Kinnear, Brendan Gleeson and Isabelle Huppert star in the French-American film about multiple generations grappling with life-changing events while on vacation in Portugal.
"Frozen II"
The sequel to Disney’s blockbuster 2013 animated musical features the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.
Nov. 27
"Knives Out"
Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Michael Shannon and Toni Collette star in writer-director Rian Johnson’s (“Star Wars: Episode VII — The Last Jedi”) homage to mystery writer Agatha Christie.
"Queen & Slim"
Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith play a black couple whose lives are abruptly changed when they are stopped by a white cop.
Dec. 6
"The Aeronauts"
Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne star as a couple fighting for survival as their scientific mission in a gas-powered balloon goes awry.
"Brahms: The Boy II"
In the sequel to the horror film “The Boy,” a new family moves into the Heelshire Mansion and discovers a strange porcelain doll.
"Playmobil: The Movie"
In the animated movie based on the toy, siblings Marla and Charlie embark on an imaginative series of adventures involving pirates, Vikings and others.
Dec. 13
"Black Christmas"
In the remake of the Canadian slasher film, a stalker chasing college women messes with the wrong sorority.
"Jumanji: The Next Level"
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina and others star in the action comedy that takes place in the world of a video game.
Dec. 20
"Bombshell"
Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie star in the dramatization of women at Fox News who accused their boss Roger Ailes (played by John Lithgow) of sexual harassment.
"Cats"
James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson and Taylor Swift star in the movie version of the long-running Broadway musical about a tribe of cats.
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
In episode nine of the Star Wars saga, the Jedi and Sith try to bring their ancient battle to a final resolution.
"Super Intelligence"
Melissa McCarthy plays a woman who realizes she’s battling the rise of the machines as smart appliances start talking back to her.
Dec. 25
"1917"
Two British soldiers race across enemy territory on a mission to keep a battalion of soldiers from walking into a Nazi trap.
"Little Women"
Saoirise Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen star as the March sisters in the adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel about women coming of age in 1860s New England.
"Spies in Disguise"
In the animated feature, super spy Lance Sterling’s work is complicated when his gadgets turn him into a pigeon.