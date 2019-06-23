These bars are destinations unto themselves.

Andrea’s Capri Blu Bar

3100 19th St., Metairie, (504) 834-8583; www.andreasrestaurant.co/capri-blu-bar

Details: Capri Blu Bar at Andrea’s Restaurant resembles a Mediterranean villa and is a nice stop before eating at Andrea's or elsewhere.

Try this: Try the bar’s signature cocktail, the Capri Blu martini.

Apolline

4729 Magazine St., (504) 894-8881; www.apollinerestaurant.com

Details: This upscale Garden District restaurant and bar mostly dishes out American and French-inspired cuisine with a healthy dose of local ingredients. The bar’s happy hour spills out onto the restaurant’s porch overlooking Magazine Street.

Try this: Order a bottle of Albarino to pair with one of its decadent Italian seafood options.

The Bar at Ralph’s on the Park

900 City Park Ave., (504) 488-1000; www.ralphsonthepark.com

Details: Ralph Brennan and chef Chip Flanagan are behind this Mid-City restaurant and bar known for its globally inspired cuisine. Take a seat outside when the weather is good and watch the goings-on at City Park across the street.

Try this: It’s hard to make a wrong choice with Ralph’s menu of craft cocktails, craft beers and a wide range of wines.

Bar R’evolution

777 Bienville St., (504) 553-2277; www.revolutionnola.com/bar-revolution

Details: Pre-Prohibition libations inspire the cocktail-heavy drink menu at Bar R’evolution. Its kitchen permeates the bar’s offerings with house-made ratafias and ingredients grown at chef John Folse’s White Oak Plantation.

Try this: Select the summery Belle Epoque, made with bottled in bond bourbon or a sparkling wine.

Black Duck Bar at Palace Cafe

605 Canal St., (504) 523-1661; www.palacecafe.com/black-duck-bar

Details: Black Duck Bar at Palace Cafe pays homage to the history of rum and sugar cane in Louisiana. Black Duck was one of the most notorious rum-running vessels in New Orleans during Prohibition.

Try this: Let the bartender school you on the bar’s more than 100 rums.

The Bombay Club

830 Conti St., (504) 577-2237; www.bombayclubneworleans.com

Details: The martini bar and restaurant has one of the largest martini selections in New Orleans. The French Quarter spot is known for its ambience and daily live music.

Try this: Try the signature Naked & Famous, made with Aperol, Vida Mezcal, green chartreuse and fresh lime juice.

Bouligny Tavern

3641 Magazine St., (504) 891-1810; www.boulignytavern.com

Details: Nestled on a quiet corner of Magazine Street in the Garden District, the chic gastropub has refined cocktail and liquor offerings and an upscale feel.

Try this: Go for the Cat's Cradle, made with Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka, Amaro, lemon and basil.

Carmo

527 Julia St., 504-875-4132; www.cafecarmo.com

Details: A Warehouse District secret of sorts, Carmo's light and airy bar adjoins the popular restaurant and serves things like caipirianas and cajaritas.

Try this: A fun new "library room" is stocked with toys and books and looks like a 1940s rec room.

The Country Club

634 Louisa St., (504) 945-0742; www.thecountryclubneworleans.com

Details: Grab a seat at the inside bar or in the restaurant — or try to snag one of the chairs by the pool at this Bywater hotspot, known for its lively pool parties and Saturday drag brunches.

Try this: Try the Peach Palmer, made with Stoli Peach vodka, lemonade and tea.

Cru by Chef Marlon Alexander

535 Franklin Ave; www.crunola.com

Details: Cru is Chef Marlon Alexander’s first stand-alone restaurant following the success of his raw bar by the same name at Pythian Market food hall. The bar, located in the former home of Feelings Cafe, offers trivia and karaoke nights.

Try this: Order the absinthe frappe, made from absinthe, mint and soda water.

Hermes Bar at Antoine’s

725 St. Louis St., (504) 581-4422; www.antoines.com/hermes-bar

Details: The Hermes Bar opened in 2009 inside Antoine’s, though the bar’s space dates back to the 19th century. It's a nice but not-too-formal alternative to nearby Bourbon Street bars.

Try this: Sip Huey Long’s favorite drink, the Ramos Gin Fizz, made with Beefeater gin, cream, lemon juice, orange flower water, egg white and club soda.

Juan’s Flying Burrito

515 Baronne St., (504) 529-5825; 2018 Magazine St., (504) 569-0000; 4724 S Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-9950; 5538 Magazine St., (504) 897-4800; www.juansflyingburrito.com

Details: The drinks menu at Juan’s Flying Burrito distinguishes itself with an eclectic variety of margaritas, Mexican beers and other cocktails.

Try this: Cool down with a frozen lemon berry margarita.

Katie’s Restaurant and Bar

3701 Iberville St., (504) 488-6582; www.katiesinmidcity.com

Details: Usually bustling Katie’s has a bar that's both a great place to wait for a table and a spot for Mid-City folks to relax.

Try this: Order the blackberry margarita.

La Casita

8400 Oak St., (504) 826-9913; www.eatlacasita.com

Details: From its perch on Oak Street, La Casita doesn’t pull any punches in its array of strong margaritas, mojitos and sangria.

Try this: Order the pineapple cilantro margarita.

Meril

424 Girod St., (504) 526-3745; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/meril

Details: Meril is New Orleans chef Emeril Lagasse’s fourth local restaurant, located in the Warehouse District, and has a long wine list and specialty craft cocktails.

Try this: Try the No. 52, a mix of bourbon, house-made blueberry shrub and hibiscus syrup, Cocchi Americano aperitif wine and barrel-aged Peychaud’s bitters.

Tavolino Pizza & Lounge

141 Delaronde St., (504) 605-3365; www.facebook.com/tavolinolounge

Details: Tavolino Pizza & Lounge in Algiers Point is the joint creation of Suzanne Accorsi, of Pal’s Lounge and Martine’s Lounge, and Hillary Hanning, a longtime bartender who was a manager at Mondo. The wine list is mindful of pizza pairings while signature cocktails spice things up.

Try this: Order The Ferry Companion, a frozen daiquiri designed with a ride on the Algiers ferry in mind.

Tujague’s

823 Decatur St., (504) 525-8676; www.tujaguesrestaurant.com

Details: At Tujague’s, the ornately-framed mirror behind the bar was shipped in 1856 from Paris, where it presided over a French bistro for 90 years prior to that.

Try this: Get the mint chocolate Grasshopper cocktail, invented here in 1918.