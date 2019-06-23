These bars are destinations unto themselves.
Summer heat means we're all thinkin' drinkin', whether that's a craft cocktail, a PBR and a shot, a glass of fine wine or just a seltzer or juice.
Andrea’s Capri Blu Bar
3100 19th St., Metairie, (504) 834-8583; www.andreasrestaurant.co/capri-blu-bar
Details: Capri Blu Bar at Andrea’s Restaurant resembles a Mediterranean villa and is a nice stop before eating at Andrea's or elsewhere.
Try this: Try the bar’s signature cocktail, the Capri Blu martini.
Apolline
4729 Magazine St., (504) 894-8881; www.apollinerestaurant.com
Details: This upscale Garden District restaurant and bar mostly dishes out American and French-inspired cuisine with a healthy dose of local ingredients. The bar’s happy hour spills out onto the restaurant’s porch overlooking Magazine Street.
Try this: Order a bottle of Albarino to pair with one of its decadent Italian seafood options.
The Bar at Ralph’s on the Park
900 City Park Ave., (504) 488-1000; www.ralphsonthepark.com
Details: Ralph Brennan and chef Chip Flanagan are behind this Mid-City restaurant and bar known for its globally inspired cuisine. Take a seat outside when the weather is good and watch the goings-on at City Park across the street.
Try this: It’s hard to make a wrong choice with Ralph’s menu of craft cocktails, craft beers and a wide range of wines.
Bar R’evolution
777 Bienville St., (504) 553-2277; www.revolutionnola.com/bar-revolution
Details: Pre-Prohibition libations inspire the cocktail-heavy drink menu at Bar R’evolution. Its kitchen permeates the bar’s offerings with house-made ratafias and ingredients grown at chef John Folse’s White Oak Plantation.
Try this: Select the summery Belle Epoque, made with bottled in bond bourbon or a sparkling wine.
Black Duck Bar at Palace Cafe
605 Canal St., (504) 523-1661; www.palacecafe.com/black-duck-bar
Details: Black Duck Bar at Palace Cafe pays homage to the history of rum and sugar cane in Louisiana. Black Duck was one of the most notorious rum-running vessels in New Orleans during Prohibition.
Try this: Let the bartender school you on the bar’s more than 100 rums.
The Bombay Club
830 Conti St., (504) 577-2237; www.bombayclubneworleans.com
Details: The martini bar and restaurant has one of the largest martini selections in New Orleans. The French Quarter spot is known for its ambience and daily live music.
Try this: Try the signature Naked & Famous, made with Aperol, Vida Mezcal, green chartreuse and fresh lime juice.
Bouligny Tavern
3641 Magazine St., (504) 891-1810; www.boulignytavern.com
Details: Nestled on a quiet corner of Magazine Street in the Garden District, the chic gastropub has refined cocktail and liquor offerings and an upscale feel.
Try this: Go for the Cat's Cradle, made with Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka, Amaro, lemon and basil.
Carmo
527 Julia St., 504-875-4132; www.cafecarmo.com
Details: A Warehouse District secret of sorts, Carmo's light and airy bar adjoins the popular restaurant and serves things like caipirianas and cajaritas.
Try this: A fun new "library room" is stocked with toys and books and looks like a 1940s rec room.
The Country Club
634 Louisa St., (504) 945-0742; www.thecountryclubneworleans.com
Details: Grab a seat at the inside bar or in the restaurant — or try to snag one of the chairs by the pool at this Bywater hotspot, known for its lively pool parties and Saturday drag brunches.
Try this: Try the Peach Palmer, made with Stoli Peach vodka, lemonade and tea.
Cru by Chef Marlon Alexander
535 Franklin Ave; www.crunola.com
Details: Cru is Chef Marlon Alexander’s first stand-alone restaurant following the success of his raw bar by the same name at Pythian Market food hall. The bar, located in the former home of Feelings Cafe, offers trivia and karaoke nights.
Try this: Order the absinthe frappe, made from absinthe, mint and soda water.
Hermes Bar at Antoine’s
725 St. Louis St., (504) 581-4422; www.antoines.com/hermes-bar
Details: The Hermes Bar opened in 2009 inside Antoine’s, though the bar’s space dates back to the 19th century. It's a nice but not-too-formal alternative to nearby Bourbon Street bars.
Try this: Sip Huey Long’s favorite drink, the Ramos Gin Fizz, made with Beefeater gin, cream, lemon juice, orange flower water, egg white and club soda.
Juan’s Flying Burrito
515 Baronne St., (504) 529-5825; 2018 Magazine St., (504) 569-0000; 4724 S Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-9950; 5538 Magazine St., (504) 897-4800; www.juansflyingburrito.com
Details: The drinks menu at Juan’s Flying Burrito distinguishes itself with an eclectic variety of margaritas, Mexican beers and other cocktails.
Try this: Cool down with a frozen lemon berry margarita.
Katie’s Restaurant and Bar
3701 Iberville St., (504) 488-6582; www.katiesinmidcity.com
Details: Usually bustling Katie’s has a bar that's both a great place to wait for a table and a spot for Mid-City folks to relax.
Try this: Order the blackberry margarita.
La Casita
8400 Oak St., (504) 826-9913; www.eatlacasita.com
Details: From its perch on Oak Street, La Casita doesn’t pull any punches in its array of strong margaritas, mojitos and sangria.
Try this: Order the pineapple cilantro margarita.
Meril
424 Girod St., (504) 526-3745; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/meril
Details: Meril is New Orleans chef Emeril Lagasse’s fourth local restaurant, located in the Warehouse District, and has a long wine list and specialty craft cocktails.
Try this: Try the No. 52, a mix of bourbon, house-made blueberry shrub and hibiscus syrup, Cocchi Americano aperitif wine and barrel-aged Peychaud’s bitters.
Tavolino Pizza & Lounge
141 Delaronde St., (504) 605-3365; www.facebook.com/tavolinolounge
Details: Tavolino Pizza & Lounge in Algiers Point is the joint creation of Suzanne Accorsi, of Pal’s Lounge and Martine’s Lounge, and Hillary Hanning, a longtime bartender who was a manager at Mondo. The wine list is mindful of pizza pairings while signature cocktails spice things up.
Try this: Order The Ferry Companion, a frozen daiquiri designed with a ride on the Algiers ferry in mind.
Tujague’s
823 Decatur St., (504) 525-8676; www.tujaguesrestaurant.com
Details: At Tujague’s, the ornately-framed mirror behind the bar was shipped in 1856 from Paris, where it presided over a French bistro for 90 years prior to that.
Try this: Get the mint chocolate Grasshopper cocktail, invented here in 1918.