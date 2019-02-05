13
517 Frenchmen St., (504) 942-1345; www.13monaghan.com
A barbecue tofu sandwich is topped with lettuce, tomatoes and barbecue sauce on French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $ Ale
8124 Oak St., (504) 324-6558; www.aleonoak.com
A burger is topped with beer cheese, onion rings and barbecue sauce. No reservations. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Tue.-Sat. $$
The Avenue Pub
1732 St. Charles Ave., (504) 586-9243; www.theavenuepub.com
A sampler plate of boudin from Bourre includes chicken, shrimp and pork links with curried ketchup, smoked remoulade and whole grain Dijon mustard. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Backspace Bar & Kitchen
139 Chartres St., (504) 322-2245; www.backspacenola.com
A Backspace burger includes applewood-smoked bacon, brie and caramelized onions on a brioche bun. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Bad Wolf Bar & Grill
2010 O’Connor St., Gretna, (504) 516-2500; www.badwolfbar.com
A Hulk Smash burger is a double cheeseburger topped with chili, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. $
The Barley Oak
2101 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville, (985) 727-7420; www.thebarleyoak.com
A bratwurst is boiled in Abita Amber beer, grilled and served with sauerkraut, mustard and a pickle. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. Checks accepted. $
Bayou Beer Garden
326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway, (504) 302-9357; www.bayoubeergarden.com
Disco fries are topped with melted cheddar cheese and roast beef debris. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
The Beach House Bar & Grill
124 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 624-9331; www.beachhousemandeville.com
Fish tacos feature grilled or fried fish with Beach House taco sauce, shredded cabbage and Caribe mango pico de gallo and is served with two sides. No reservations. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Beachcorner Bar & Grill
4905 Canal St., (504) 488-7357; www.beachcornerbarandgrill.com
A mushroom-Swiss burger features a 10-ounce beef patty. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
The Boot Bar & Grill
1039 Broadway St., (504) 866-9008; www.thebootnola.com
The Boot burger features a half-pound chuck patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Boot sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Bruno’s Tavern
7538 Maple St., (504) 861-7615; www.brunostavern.com
Debris fries are waffle fries topped with roast beef debris, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses and horseradish cream sauce. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sat.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily. Checks accepted. $
The Bulldog
3236 Magazine St., (504) 891-1516; 5135 Canal Blvd., (504) 488-4191; www.draftfreak.com
Crawfish banditos are fried tortillas stuffed with crawfish, cheese, onions, bell peppers and garlic and served with avocado sour cream. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Wed.-Sat. $
Columbia Street Tap Room and Grill
434 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 898-0899; www.columbiastreettaproom.com
A chili cheeseburger is an 8-ounce beef patty topped with chili, pepper Jack cheese, jalapenos, onions and mayonnaise and is served with french fries. No reservations. Lunch Mon. and Wed.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Coop’s Place
1109 Decatur St., (504) 525-9053; www.coopsplace.net Pasta Opelousas includes shrimp, tasso, chicken, mushrooms and Creole green beans in garlicky Alfredo sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Cooter Brown’s Tavern
509 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-9104; www.cooterbrowns.com
A Radiator special po-boy includes fried shrimp and oysters, cheese and Crystal remoulade. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Copper Monkey Bar & Grill
725 Conti St., (504) 527-0869; www.coppermonkeygrill.com
A Copper Monkey burger features a half-pound sirloin patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickles served with fries, sweet potato fries, mashed potatoes or pasta salad. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Deja Vu Bar & Grill
400 Dauphine St., (504) 523-1931; www.dejavunola.com
A catfish po-boy is dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and pickles. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Deuce McAllister’s Ole Saint Kitchen and Tap
132 Royal St., (504) 309-4797; www.olesaint.com
A 12-ounce pork chop is served with molasses-glazed sweet potatoes, bacon, mustard greens and honey butter. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $$
Dino’s Bar & Grill
1128 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 558-0900; www.dinosnola.com
Dino’s bacon-blue cheeseburger is served with waffle fries, chips or salad. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Fat Harry’s
4330 St. Charles Ave., (504) 895-9582
Buffalo wings are served with celery and blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
The Harbor Bar & Grill
3024 17th St., Metairie, (504) 832-4117; www.theharborbarandgrill.com
The Harbor burger is a 12-ounce beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and mayonnaise on a toasted white or wheat bun or French bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
The Howlin’ Wolf Den
907 S. Peters St., (504) 529-5844; www.thehowlinwolf.com
A Cuban sandwich includes pork, Chisesi ham, mozzarella, pickles and Creole mustard and is served with chips and Creole coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Knuckleheads Sports Bar & Eatery
3535 Severn Ave., Suite 10, Metairie, (504) 888-5858
Darren’s Knuckle Sandwich is a burger topped with blue cheese and bacon and served with french fries. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Melius Bar & Grill
1701 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 828-9446; www.meliusbarbucktown.com
The Lafourche burger features a half-pound patty of ground sirloin mixed with green onion, garlic and seasonings. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
MeMe’s Bar & Grille
712 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 644-4992; www.memesbarandgrille.com
Bangkok-style char-grilled oysters are topped with sweet and spicy Asian chili sauce. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $$
Mid City Yacht Club
440 S. St. Patrick St., (504) 483-2517; www.midcityyachtclub.com
Yachtchos feature black beans, jalapenos, habanero crema, pico de gallo and green onions on house-fried tortillas. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Monkey Board
The Troubadour Hotel, 1111 Gravier St., (504) 518-5800; www.monkeyboardnola.com
Smoked Asian-style wings are served with honey barbecue glaze. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Oak
8118 Oak St., (504) 302-1485; www.oaknola.com
Cheese plates feature a selection from St. James Cheese Company. No reservations. Dinner Tue.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Orleans Grapevine Wine Bar & Bistro
720 Orleans Ave., (504) 523-1930; www.orleansgrapevine.com
New Orleans barbecue shrimp are served head-on with French bread. Reservations accepted for large parties. Dinner daily. $$
Remoulade
309 Bourbon St., (504) 523-0377; www.remoulade.com
Blackened chicken pizza includes tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella, onions and tangy cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Rock ’N’ Bowl
3016 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 861-1700; www.rocknbowl.com
Boudin Vingt includes 20 house-made boudin bites and “Boss” sauce. No reservations. Dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$
Rusty Pelican
500 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 778-0364; www.sippinstation.com
A Southern Comfort burger is topped with pimiento cheese and fried green tomatoes. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat. Checks accepted. $
Saint Lawrence
219 N. Peters St., (504) 525-4111; www.saintlawrencenola.com
A fried chicken plate includes a leg, a breast and a thigh, collard greens with tasso and mashed potatoes with chicken gravy. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Shamrock Bar + Grill + Games
4133 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 301-0938; www.shamrockparty.com
A half-pound beef burger is served with fries. No reservations. Dinner and late-night daily. $
The Shimmy Shack
1855 Dock St., Harahan, (504) 729-4442; www.shimmyshack.net
A Blarney burger has an 8-ounce patty combining Patton’s hot sausage and black Angus beef topped with corned beef, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper Jack cheese and a fried egg on a bun. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Stepbrothers Sports Bar & Grill
4971 W. Napoleon Ave., Suite A, Metairie, (504) 889-9856
A Cowboy burger is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, an onion ring and barbecue sauce and served with chips or fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Vic’s Kangaroo Cafe
636 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 524-4329
Jambalaya is made with chicken, spicy sausage, vegetables and rice. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner and late-night daily. $