Abita Brew Pub
72011 Holly St., Abita Springs, (985) 892-5837; www.abitabrewpub.com
Pecan-crusted catfish is served with honey-pecan sauce, potatoes and vegetables. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Crescent City Brewhouse
527 Decatur St., (504) 522-0571; www.crescentcitybrewhouse.com
Crabmeat-stuffed shrimp is served with ratatouille and beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Old Rail Brewing Company
639 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 612-1828; www.oldrailbrewing.com
Pork belly is served with Korean-style barbecue sauce and kimchi. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$
Port Orleans Brewing Co.
4124 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 266-2332; www.portorleans.com
Boudin balls are served over stone-ground grits with pepper jelly. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$