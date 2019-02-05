Northshore Bound: Dining_lowres

Burgers pack a punch at the Abita Brew Pub.

 Advocate File Photo by Cheryl Gerber

Abita Brew Pub

72011 Holly St., Abita Springs, (985) 892-5837; www.abitabrewpub.com

Pecan-crusted catfish is served with honey-pecan sauce, potatoes and vegetables. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$ 

Crescent City Brewhouse

527 Decatur St., (504) 522-0571; www.crescentcitybrewhouse.com

Crabmeat-stuffed shrimp is served with ratatouille and beurre blanc. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Old Rail Brewing Company

639 Girod St., Mandeville, (985) 612-1828; www.oldrailbrewing.com

Pork belly is served with Korean-style barbecue sauce and kimchi. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$

Port Orleans Brewing Co.

4124 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 266-2332; www.portorleans.com

Boudin balls are served over stone-ground grits with pepper jelly. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $$

