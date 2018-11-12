New Orleans East
Royal Brewery
7366 Townsend Place, Building B, (504) 415-8444; www.royalbrewerynola.com; @royal_brewery; @royalbrewery
Beer pub
Mid-century modern-meets-warehouse chic in the decor of this weekend brewery that hosts live music or DJs on Saturday and Sunday, with food trucks providing dining options. Though the taproom is open only on weekends, the craft beers brewed here are available at lots of local bars and restaurants. Popular brews include Culicidae Ale, Termite Loger, Chevelle Diablo and GingerMint Ginger Ale. Open Sat.-Sun.
Visions Men's Club
4000 Downman Road, (504) 240-0069; www.visionsmensclub.com
Gentleman's club
This New Orleans East strip club has dancers on stage, sports on TV, video poker, outdoor seating and two bars. There are dance, VIP and party rooms, and patrons get free drinks on their birthdays. Open daily.