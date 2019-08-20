In August, local restaurants typically entice local diners with specials such as the Coolinary New Orleans promotion, featuring prix fixe specials at lunch, brunch and dinner. In the next week, there are several special events including a beef picnic, chicken pop-up, beer festival, cocktail competition and a food writing fundraiser.

Aug. 21 Louisiana Beef Picnic

Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse (716 Iberville St.) presents a picnic-inspired indoor event featuring beef from Gonsoulin Cattle Ranch and Raines Farm. Gonsoulin specializes in grass-fed beef produced without growth hormones or antibiotics, and Raines Farm raises wagyu cattle, also raised without hormones or antibiotics. Chefs from the Steakhouse, Bourbon House and Tableau will serve burger sliders, raw filet mignon and other appetizers. Carving stations will feature rib tomahawks, smoked strip loin with sauerkraut, eye of round steak tartare, Cajun-seasoned chopped brisket, braised oxtail gnocchi, pastrami reubens and more. The dinner also includes sides, dessert and select cocktails, beer and wine for $85 per person. The event is 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Aug. 21 An August Occasion

Emeril's Delmonico (1300 St. Charles Ave.) hosts a dinner featuring dishes by chefs from several of Emeril Lagasse's local restaurants. The five-course menu includes a seafood trio of shrimp remoulade, oysters en brochette and a crawfish voul au vent; roast duck "Bigarde" with citrus glaze, ham hock-smothered collard greens and duck cracklings; dry-aged New York strip Rossini with sea salt-cured foie gras, petit gratin Dauphinoise, black truffles and Madeira sauce. The meal also includes wine pairings. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with Champagne and hors d'oeuvres. The meal is $200 per person, and includes gratuity but not taxes or credit card fees. Reservations are required.

Aug. 24 Seven Three Distilling cocktail competition

Local distillery Seven Three Distilling Company (310 N. Claiborne Ave.) holds its first cocktail competition at its bar and tasting room. Bartenders from eight local restaurants will serve spritzes using any Seven Three spirit except its blended Irish whiskey. Attendees can sample the cocktails and vote for their favorite. Lite bights are provided. Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the door. The event begins at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Aug. 24 Daddy Hot Bird pop-up

Chef Brock Seabrook brings his Nashville-style hot chicken to the downtown location of Company Burger (611 O'Keefe Ave.). The menu features chicken tenders, thighs or a chicken sandwich with meat in seven levels of spicy heat, ranging from none to very hot. Side dishes include pureed potatoes, collard greens and slaw and there are chocolate chip cookies and milk for dessert. The pop-up menu is available beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Aug. 24 Brewsiana

The House of Blues hosts the beer-tasting event, which features eight bands and more than 50 beers from more than 19 regional breweries, including Urban South Brewery, Port Orleans Brewing Company, Parish Brewing Company, Gnarly Barley Brewing Company, Abita Brewing Company, Royal Brewery, NOLA Brewing, Southern Prohibition, Lazy Magnolia, Miel Brewery and Taproom and others. There's music by Kumasi Afrobeat Orchestra, Bonerama, Valerie Sassyfras and others as well as drag performer Reba Douglas, burlesque dancer GoGo McGregor and games. Admission is $10 and wristbands good for different amounts of tasting are available. Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Aug. 29 Word'oeuvres: a celebration of food & creativity

826 New Orleans, a nonprofit that mentors youth on writing and publishing, holds a fundraiser at its Youth Writing Center (1750 St. Bernard Ave.). The event features small plates from chefs Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski and wine and beer. An anthology of youth reviews of the food served will be available at the event. Tickets are $50. The event is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.