1000 Figs
Little Fig, Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave.; 3141 Ponce de Leon St., (504) 301-0848; www.1000figs.com
The falafel platter includes hummus, roasted beet salad with feta and pepitas, fennel slaw with dates and, kale salad with cashew-lime vinaigrette. No reservations. Ponce de Leon: lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. Pythian Market: lunch and dinner daily. $$
Acropolis Cuisine
3841 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 888-9046; www.acropoliscuisine.com
A souvlaki wrap includes grilled pork, lettuce, tomato, grilled sweet peppers, onions and tzatziki. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant
1958 N. Highway 190, Suite A, Covington, (985) 867-8292; 3501 Severn Ave., Suite 1, Metairie, (504) 304-8441; www.albashabr.com
A ground beef and lamb gyro platter includes hummus, feta salad, rice and pita. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Attiki Bar and Grill
230 Decatur St., (504) 587-3756; www.attikineworleans.com
Marinated shrimp kebabs are served with two sides such as baba ghanoush, hummus, garlic mashed potatoes, couscous, rice, sauteed vegetables or salad. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Byblos
737 Octavia St., (504) 291-2300; 1501 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 834-9773; 2020 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 837-9777; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 830-7333; www.byblosrestaurants.com
Lamb chops are seasoned with rosemary and Dijon mustard and served with two sides. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Casablanca
3030 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 888-2209; www.kosherneworleans.com
Moroccan “cigars” are phyllo dough rolls filled with Mediterranean-seasoned beef. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch Sun.-Fri., dinner Sun.-Thu. $$
Cleo’s Mediterranean Cuisine & Grocery
940 Canal St., (504) 522-4504; www.facebook.com/cleosnola A falafel platter includes hummus, salad and pita bread. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
The Halal Guys
301 St. Charles Ave., (504) 302-2918; www.thehalalguys.com
A combination platter includes gyro meat, chicken, rice, pita and white sauce or the chain’s signature hot sauce. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Hummus & More
3363 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-9228; www.facebook.com/hummusandmore
Mousaka features layers of ground beef, potato, zucchini, eggplant, tomato sauce and bechamel. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Jamila’s Cafe Tunisian and Mediterranean Bistro
7808 Maple St., (504) 866-4366; www.jamilascafe.com
Tagine of lamb is braised, boneless lamb served with basmati rice and harissa sauce. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Kebab
2315 St. Claude Ave., (504) 383-4328; www.kebabnola.com
The falafel plate includes Spanish garlic and tahini sauce, couscous salad, greens, pickled cucumbers, cabbage, red onions, hummus and house-baked bread. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon., late-night Fri.-Sat. $
Mona’s Cafe
504 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-4115; 3901 Banks St., (504) 482-7743; 4126 Magazine St., (504) 894-9800; www.monascafefrenchmen.com
Sauteed lamb is served with hummus, salad and white or whole wheat pita. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Phoenicia Restaurant
4201 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite C, Metairie, (504) 889-9950; www.phoenicianola.com
A lamb kebab platter comes with two sides such as hummus, salad, french fries, vegetables or rice. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Pyramids Cafe
3149 Calhoun St., (504) 861-9602; www.pyramidscafeonline.com
A combination plate includes chicken shawarma, a gyro, hummus and salad. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Saba
5757 Magazine St., (504) 324-7770; www.eatwithsaba.com
A lamb kebab is served with charred red onion, caramelized tomato and tahini. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Shahrazads Cafe
4739 Magazine St., (504) 571-5003; www.shahrazadscafe.com
A chicken kebab platter includes hummus, salad and pita bread. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Shawarma on the Go
Jetgo Gas Station, 3720 Magazine St., (504) 269-6427; www.shawarmaonthego.com
A gyro includes tomatoes, onion and tzatziki sauce in pita bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Shawarma on the Run
93 Terry Parkway, Terrytown, (504) 373-6669
A gyro platter includes hummus, Greek salad, rice, pita bread and tzatziki. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Shaya
4213 Magazine St., (504) 891-4213; www.shayarestaurant.com
Slow-cooked Home Place Pastures brisket is served with Moroccan couscous and wood-roasted winter vegetables. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Stella Maris Cafe & Grocery
7555 W. Judge Perez Drive, Arabi, (504) 267-7137
A falafel plate is served with salad, hummus and pita bread, rice or fries. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Tal’s Hummus
4800 Magazine St., (504) 267-7357; www.ordertalsonline.com
A chicken shawarma pita sandwich includes hummus, salad, pickles and fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$