The sounds of a live mariachi band are the first thing you hear, joined by the steady hum of reggaeton booming from a pair of loudspeakers nearby. Then, there are the smells — a cornucopia of powerful scents commingling and competing all at once: Thick strips of carne asada smoldering on the grill. Cheese — so much cheese — leaking out of pupusas, oozing out of arepas, charring on a flattop. Garlic, chilies, cumin, cilantro, sweat, gasoline and dirt.

Children laugh and play, running through a labyrinth of stalls that sell everything from parakeets to screwdrivers, stuffed animals to soccer jerseys. Spanish is the common tongue here; little, if any, English is spoken. No, you’re not at an open-air market in Mexico City, or Tegucigalpa, Honduras or San Salvador, El Salvador.

You’re at La Pulga.

Angela Dix is the gatekeeper and manager of Dix Jazz Market, part of a hodgepodge collection of markets most people know simply as La Pulga, “the flea,” in Spanish.

On any given weekend morning, Dix holds court at the entrance — her black hair tucked neatly into a ponytail under a baseball cap, headphones in both ears — and weaves between cars, taking payments and making change for guests coming to park in the large dirt lot that sits behind the vendors.

It’s easy to pass right by the market, which only is open on weekends and sits tucked away in the shadow of an Algiers overpass. But this market has existed for four decades, though Dix’s portion — predominantly made up of Latin food vendors — first opened in 2007.

When Dix and her family lost their Uptown fried chicken and seafood restaurant after Hurricane Katrina, she purchased the property on Behrman Highway and vowed to rebuild. Vendors at the adjacent markets approached Dix and asked if she would consider renting the space to them instead. With the steady influx of immigrants from Mexico and Central America arriving in the city during the recovery effort after the storm, Dix saw an untapped niche — a need for a space that could serve both as a shopping center and a cultural meeting point for the Latin American community. Dix shifted course and decided to manage the space while helping to set up an infrastructure for the vendors.

Dix says the market has continued to grow, though she concedes the city likely has lost a small portion of its Latin population, who left with their families to find work in Houston following Hurricane Harvey, and after that, Hurricane Irma.

Dix says she plans to expand and has thought of rebuilding some of the dilapidated structures, but admits that part of what makes the market unique lies in its ramshackle, hand-crafted charm.

“When we wanted to tear everything down, [vendors] said no and asked us to keep it like it is,” Dix says. “They said it made them feel like home.”

Today the market is one of the best places in the city to find Mexican and Central American cuisine.

Longtime food vendors include the Mexican mainstay Gorditas Zacatecanas, a popular gordita spot that has expanded to include a separate fruit and liquado (smoothie) stand, and Delicias Jendi, where owner Jendi Bonilla holds court over a smoking flat-top griddle, pummeling dough for chorizo and cheese-filled pupusas, which she tops with charred green onions and jalapenos.

On weekends, patrons gather at the La Catalina taco truck (formerly known as Tacos Tampico) for steaming bowls of menudo, a purported hangover cure that arrives bobbing with thick pieces of tripe served with plenty of fresh cilantro, onions and lime.

Though the market remains a secret to many outside the Latin community, the pulga’s success eventually paved the way for a second market, which follows a similar model.

At the Nawlins Market on Scotsdale Drive in Harvey, manager Tri Cung oversees a growing medley of food, antiques and clothing vendors. What started as a quiet, sparsely populated market with a handful of stalls has expanded to 60 different vendors, including roughly 20 food concepts on any given day. And, Cung says, the number of interested applicants keeps growing.

“The goal for the market was to create a platform for the unheard voice — to present their story,” says Cung, who describes the cluster of warehouse-like buildings as a “worldly, international food court.”

Two adjacent food halls house roughly eight to 10 vendors each. Wooden booths, sometimes constructed by the vendors themselves, often are painted in colors that reflect the nationality of the owners and the type of cuisine served. At the bustling stand The Island, owners Juan Lopez and Stephanie Paz don red T-shirts emblazoned with the Puerto Rican flag, for instance, and the bright white and blue design at Antojitos Chapines is a reference to chef Lisa Osorio’s Guatemalan heritage.

Though Honduran and Mexican restaurants are increasingly visible in the New Orleans metro area, what both markets offer is a unique insight into some of the smaller Latin communities that may not have had that strong of an impact yet, including those hailing from Ecuador, Peru, El Salvador, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Cuba, among others.

Sarah Fouts, a visiting lecturer in the Department of American Studies at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, has studied and written extensively about both markets and recently completed a documentary and oral history project on them for the Southern Foodways Alliance.

She happened upon the Algiers pulga while a doctoral candidate in Latin American studies at Tulane University and became fascinated with the space, which she described as “invisible, yet clearly in plain sight.”

“I think what was so interesting was how this combination of undocumented immigrants, entrepreneurship and the ability to navigate these very exclusionary systems (can) create these thriving places,” Fouts says. “The pulga is just a fascinating example of this grassroots, bottom-up, thriving market that is economically sustaining many families, and in this way that’s very important.”

At first glance, both markets might seem like the opposite of the shiny, highly publicized food courts of St. Roch Market, Pythian Market and the Auction House, but they are similar in that they all act as incubators for up-and-coming restaurant concepts, giving lesser-known cooks a platform from which to advertise and sell their goods. The key difference is that the buy-in at pulgas is significantly lower, Fouts says, which gives low-income immigrant entrepreneurs an opportunity to create a business of their own with little to no start-up cash.

Many of the vendors interviewed for this story said they viewed their market stalls as springboards for future business plans, including Venecia Gonzalez, who runs the Dominican booth El Recoqueo DR at the Harvey market. Gonzalez, who was born in Santo Domingo, moved to New Orleans from New York five years ago. She cooked for a while at the Dominican restaurant Mangu in Gretna, but says she was eager to become her own boss.

“I love to cook,” Gonzalez says with a wide smile. “When this (happened), I said, ‘This is my opportunity.'” At her petite stall, a painting of Gonzalez wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap (she ran a food operation at the New York stadium for nine years) hangs next to a handwritten menu of daily specials: sancocho, a brothy stew bobbing with ears of corn and hunks of beef, yams, potato and yuca; twice-fried plantains, or, tostones; and on special occasions, chiva (which means "female goat" in Spanish).

Bleidys Lobelo, who runs the Colombian concept Golden Gate Bistro, says she has similar designs of opening her own restaurant one day.

Lobelo and her daughter Louisa moved from their home in Barranquilla, Colombia, to New Orleans eight years ago. Their specialty is arepas, corn cakes cooked on the griddle and filled with shredded beef, chicken or chorizo, avocado and a sprinkle of queso fresco. The real tour-de-force lies in the homemade sauces Lobelo makes — a light pink version and cilantro-spiked green elixir, the ingredients of which Lobelo refuses to divulge.

“It’s our secret,” she says.

Nearby, Norma and Carlos Rojas run Antojitos Los Amigos de Norma, a Honduran concept featuring the Central American country’s most well-known dishes: baleadas, thick tortillas filled with a mix of beans, cheese, avocado and Honduran crema; pollo con tajadas — fried chicken atop a bed of plantains, shredded cabbages and spicy pickled vegetables — and a hearty sopa de res (beef soup).

Next door, Alicia Medina runs Rinconcito Colombiano, where she steams batches of yuca in a giant cast-iron cauldron and flattens discs of fried green plantains before submerging them in bubbling vats of oil to make patacones. These are used as the infrastructure for the patacon pisao “sandwich,” which arrives filled with shredded beef, lettuce and tomatoes. There’s also morcilla, a deep-fried blood sausage, and Columbian chorizo — taut, deep crimson links. The latter are served on the bandeja paisa platter, a smorgasbord of grilled steak, sausages, rice, beans, fried pork belly, avocado, corn patties, a fried egg and fried sweet and green plantains.

Medina came to New Orleans 13 years ago, and while she says she always has cooked for her family and friends, this is the first time she’s run anything resembling a restaurant. Now, she holds down the weekend business with her daughter, Beatrice, and her granddaughter, 4-year-old Samantha. “That’s my dream,” Medina says. “Working with my family.”

Many of the stands at both markets operate with a similar network of family members, each taking turns interacting with customers, taking cash and running the kitchen.

“We have a lot of helping hands, and it’s really a community project,” Cung says. “It’s a really big extended family out there, and that’s the kind of environment we want to create.”

Cung says operating the market during the first year was challenging, but the number of vendors continues to grow, and with that comes an increase in clientele. Earlier this year, Cung hosted the Vietnamese Pho Festival on the market’s grounds, and he hopes to continue to attract pop-ups and bigger events to the space. He wants to sell beer within the next couple of months.

Still, the market’s location strikes Cung as the biggest challenge to overcome.

“I think that’s the biggest barrier — crossing that river and crossing that bridge,” he says. “But it’s a lovely world on the other side — and full of flavor. It’s really metaphorical, that bridge: Sometimes we have to be willing to cross that bridge to see what’s on the other side.”