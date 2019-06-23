Quiet courtyards, shady gardens and more

Bacchanal

600 Poland Ave., 504-948-9111; www.bacchanalwine.com

Details: Part wine shop, part backyard garden party, this Bywater wine haunt is one of the best places in the city to unwind over a glass or two, or a bottle. A Mediterranean-leaning menu crafted by chef Joaquin Rodas includes plenty of small and shared plates like smoked catfish dip and pickled vegetables.

Try this: Grab a seat in the upstairs bar if the downstairs courtyard is packed and enjoy one of the house cocktails, like the Plaza Vieja, made with aged rum, rhum allspice and apple bitters.

Bayou Beer Garden

326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway, 504-302-9357; www.bayoubeergarden.com

Details: The prime real estate at this Mid-City watering hole is on the sprawling patio where just about every angle will deliver a good view of one of the bar’s multiple television screens. A casual bar menu includes plenty of fodder to soak up those suds, and during crawfish season, weekly boils are a big draw.

Try this: On hot days, go for the Bel Air Sour, a tart and refreshing sour from Brooklyn Brewery.

Bayou Wine Garden

315 N. Rendon St., 504-826-2925; www.bayouwinegarden.com

Details: For lovers of the laid-back vibe at neighboring Bayou Beer Garden, this spot offers a great deal more for oenophiles to choose from as well as a slightly more sophisticated food menu, which includes a lengthy charcuterie selection.

Try this: Choose from a long list of wines on tap like an earthy Argentinean Malbec or a slightly effervescent Txakolina from the Basque region of Spain.

Cafe Amelie

912 Royal St., 504-412-8965; www.cafeamelie.com

Details: The shaded outdoor courtyard tucked off Royal Street is a charming and slowed-down respite from the rest of the French Quarter action.

Try this: Sparring with Bubbles is a refreshing combination of Botanist gin, Montenegro, grapefruit juice and sparkling wine.

Coconut Beach

100 Coconut Beach Court, Kenner, 504-305-4090; www.coconutbeachla.com

Details: The Kenner beach complex features 100,000 square feet of man-made beaches with 22 volleyball courts. A casual bar and grill open weeknights and during tournaments.

Try this: Frozen spiked lemonade is an icy pick-me-up.

Pat O’Brien’s

718 St. Peter St., 504-525-4823; www.patobriens.com

Details: This French Quarter bar always is packed with locals and tourists alike, there for the spot’s high-octane Hurricane cocktail, flaming fountain and raucous late-night parties at the dueling piano bar.

Try this: Hurricanes are the name of the game here, but also check out the Cyclone, the Skylab and the Rainbow.

The Rusty Nail

1100 Constance St., 504-525-5515; www.rustynailnola.com

Details: Tucked away in a quiet pocket of the Warehouse District, this is a friendly neighborhood bar. On weekday afternoons, the large outdoor patio can feel like a neighborhood secret, but on game days, the place gets packed.

Try this: Head there any weekday except Thursday before 7 p.m. and all wines by the bottle are half-off.

Tchoup Yard

405 Third St.; www.tchoupyard.com

Details: The large outdoor patio bar hosts a lively scene of young professionals and Uptown neighborhood regulars. Food trucks and pop-ups provide bar snacks. On especially sweltering evenings, a separate warehouse bar with air conditioning provides a respite from the heat.

Try this: A selection of draft beers includes several rotating seasonal brands from regional brewers and are served in frosty 18-ounce schooners.