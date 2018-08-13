Bartender Abigail Gullo was a finalist for the American Bartender of the Year award at The Spirited Awards at this year’s Tales of the Cocktail. She runs the bar program at Compere Lapin (The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, 535 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-599-2119), where her rotating cocktail selection reflects the restaurant’s menu and the seasons.
Gullo recently launched a weekly cocktail mixing and tasting series called Happy Mondays (at 4 p.m. on Mondays). She talked to Gambit about making drinks.
Gambit: What do the Happy Mondays classes entail?
Gullo: It started when I wanted to get in the habit of doing weekly trainings with my staff, but I also wanted it to be open to other people in the industry and to enthusiasts who are curious. So for our first one, our bar was full — a third were my staff, a third was made up of industry people who had heard about it, and [the rest] were enthusiasts who happened to be there.
We talked about a cocktail. We talked about the historical inspiration of the cocktail, and then I discussed how you would make it if you were making it at home. Because there were industry people there, I talked about how you would make it for a restaurant in a large-scale format as well. We tasted it, and we tasted the base spirit used in it, and I talked about why I used that spirit.
G: How can people improve their own cocktails at home?
G: I think it can be overwhelming. Whenever you go into a well-crafted cocktail bar, you have access to an amazing wealth of knowledge, but also supplies and tools. I do all of my work at the restaurant. You can’t bring all of that home. There’s not a lot that I do at home besides reading and research.
(People should) go out and explore! Go out and talk to different bartenders, drink different drinks, try different programs and then take the pieces (they) like. I encourage people to follow their own passions, and that will lead to little sparks of imagination when going out on their own. If you’re doing this research, talking to people, going to bars, asking questions, then you’re learning, too. I give them the tools so they can feel confident in their knowledge, but also not be afraid of branching off or trying something new. Hopefully people will start to see patterns in how cocktails are created. Just try to build one cocktail at a time. Don’t try to build a whole bar program in your house.
G: How do you run the bar program in the restaurant?
G: There’s a very close relationship with the kitchen. I’m blessed to have a really great kitchen that’s enthusiastic about having a bar program that matches the character and strength they put into their food. When the food menu changes, the drink menu will soon follow.
Not only do we use all of the same flavors that the chefs are using, we add more because we can work with something that’s sweet and bitter at the same time, or we can work with something that has a lot of smoke. We’re layering flavors and making a drink with a lot of depth. When it passes over your palate, I want it to travel. I want it to have different flavors. That requires a certain chemistry in mixing the ingredients just right. Making sure that everything is good quality — it’s the same way chefs work with food.