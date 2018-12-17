The lot that housed Hollygrove Market & Farm will become the new home of Jamaican restaurant 14 Parishes, the restaurant’s owners announced Monday.
The Central City restaurant will close its Clio Street flagship Dec. 22 to move to 8301 Olive St., which has been vacant since the market closed abruptly in February.
The owners at 14 Parishes said they plan to open in February 2019. They also operate a stand of the same name inside the Pythian Market food hall.
Named for the 14 parishes of Jamaica, the restaurant opened in 2016 at 1638 Clio St., a block away from St. Charles Avenue in Central City. Executive chef Charles Blake and his brother Conroy Blake ran two Jamaican restaurants in Atlanta before moving to New Orleans. The restaurant serves fiery jerk chicken and spice-driven dishes named for the cities and parishes of Jamaica.
The owners will install a large outdoor grill station in the former garden space, where much of the food will be cooked, and the menu will be expanded.
The urban farm at Hollygrove opened in 2008 and focused on local produce from small-scale growers. When the market shuttered earlier this year, the operation’s general manager said the Olive Street farm had run out of money and that it was in the process of “reorganizing financially." The market never reopened.
Because the restaurant is taking over the entire property, the owners of 14 Parishes said they likely will offer plots for monthly and yearly rent to farmers to grow produce and provide space for farmers market pop-ups and other events.