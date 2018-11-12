Outskirts
MeMe's Bar & Grille
712 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 644-4992; www.memesbarandgrille.com
Restaurant bar
A natural stone bar and white tablecloth dining area provide an upscale setting for dining and drinking cocktails such as the signature MeMetini, lemon drop martini and premium bottled or draft domestic beers. The food menu includes steaks, seafood, pasta and more. Open Tue.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Tue.-Fri.
Pirogue's Whiskey Bayou
6940 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 676-3357
Bar
The rustic Arabi bar has a dart board, sports on TV, a pool table and outdoor seating. Food is provided by Chew Rouge, which serves Detroit-style pizza, burgers and bar food. Open daily.