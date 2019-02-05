Latin American Baru Bistro & Tapas
3700 Magazine St., (504) 895-2225; www.barutapasnola.com
A Lechon Cubano features slow-cooked pork marinated in a sour orange mojo served with black beans, rice and maduros. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Brasa Churrasqueria
2037 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 570-6338; www.brasachurrasqueria.com
Costilla is Black Angus beef short rib served on the bone. Reservations accepted. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Brazilian Market & Cafe
2424 Williams Blvd., Suite N, Kenner, (504) 468-3533; www.brazilianmarketcafe.com
Traditional feijoada — a black bean stew with pork sausage, ribs and shoulder served with collard greens, orange slices and farofa — is a Saturday special. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and early dinner daily. $
Casa Garcia
8814 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 464-0354; www.casa-garcia.com
For a weekend special, carnitas (roast pork) is served with guacamole, pico de gallo, black beans and green sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Catalino’s
7724 Maple St., (504) 518-6735; www.facebook.com/catalinosllc
Jocon is Guatemalan fried chicken served with potatoes, mirliton, tomatillo, bell peppers, onion and cilantro served with corn tortillas and rice. No Reservations. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $
Cuzco Peruvian Cuisine
4714 Freret St., (504) 345-2884; www.facebook.com/grupo5rest
Lomo saltado is steak served with red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, french fries and rice. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Wed.-Sun., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
La Cocinita
Pythian Market, 234 Loyola Ave., (504) 309-5344; www.lacocinitafoodtruck.com
Arepas are Venezuelan cornmeal patties stuffed with meat or vegetables and served with house-made sauces. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
La Macarena Pupuseria & Latin Cafe
8120 Hampson St., (504) 862-5252; www.pupusasnola.com
A pupusa platter features three pupusas stuffed with pork, cheese and beans. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. Cash only. $$
Mais Arepas
1200 Carondelet St., (504) 523-6247; www.facebook.com/maisarepas
A pollo griliao arepa is a Colombian-style white cornmeal cake filled with grilled chicken, caramelized onions, aji valluno salsa and mozzarella and is served with fried plantain chips. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Mangu
2112 Belle Chasse Highway, Suite 7, Gretna, (504) 324-9870; www.letsmangu.com
Dominican-style mangu criollo is mashed green plantains topped with avocado-cilantro sauce, pork cracklings and a choice of shrimp or salsa chicken. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Mayas Restaurant
2027 Magazine St., (504) 309-3401; www.mayasonmagazine.com
Grilled steak a caballo is served over sauteed potatoes, onions and tomatoes in savory sauce with fried eggs, jasmine rice and sweet plantains. Reservations accepted. Lunch Wed.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Nola Nica
16 W. Airline Drive, Suite B, Kenner, (504) 405-0375; Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., second floor; www.facebook.com/nolanica
A Nicaraguan chancho adobado sandwich features braised pork topped with coleslaw in vinaigrette and Nola Nica sauce and is served with fries or plantain chips. No reservations. Airline Drive: lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sat. St. Charles Avenue: lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Perez Latin Grocery
9212 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 475-5545
A Mexican-style torta sandwich is filled with shredded pork, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and mayonnaise. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Sarita’s Grill
4520 Freret St., (504) 324-3562
A Mexi bowl features chopped grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, guacamole, cheddar cheese, black beans and yellow rice over a bed of lettuce. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Tito’s Ceviche and Pisco
5015 Magazine St., (504) 267-7612; www.titoscevichepisco.com
Arroz con pato features duck confit with cilantro rice, beer glaze and salsa criolla. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$