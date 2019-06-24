Born in Mississippi and raised in rural southern Illinois, Ica Crawford always was around farms and fresh produce.

In 2006 she moved to New Orleans, where she earned a culinary arts degree from Delgado Community College and studied biology at the University of New Orleans. She founded GroNola, which works with community gardens, and runs Our Garden, a community garden in the Riverbend.

For GroNola, she makes pickles, preserves and other food items, which are available online and at local farmers markets. Crawford teaches a class in pickling at the Southern Food & Beverage Museum 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29.

Gambit: How did you learn to make pickles?

Crawford: I come from a background of old-school farmers and picklers and ladies who make jam. I learned about freshness and the taste of fresh vegetables from the garden and thinking about soil and nutrients. I was always taught to preserve that seasonality.

I learned pickling from my grandmother. She would make blackberry jam, cucumber pickles and relishes like corn and tomato relishes. I also am the production manager at Edible Enterprises in Norco. To add technical knowledge, I received certification in pickling and preserving from the University of Tennessee. I think it was the technical culinary aspect that allowed me to take pickled sliced beets and understand culinary components, like using an acid such as a white vinegar or a wine vinegar.

G: What kind of pickles do you make for GroNola?

C: In June and July, we pickle green beans, okra and cucumbers. You can make refrigerator pickles out of squash. Everything is in abundance right now. It’s the high point of being able to harness the season.

We’re just getting blueberries from Mississippi for jam. I have been taking the green blueberries and pickling them with white wine vinegar and some of the juice from ripe blueberries. I was going to use it for cocktails or a sauce. You can use pickled blueberries to get tanginess.

(In New Orleans) we can grow peppers until November and December. In a good climate, they’ll make it to the next season. I do a lot of hot sauces and pickled peppers. Last fall, we did a lot of black-eyed pea hummus and arugula and radish pesto. We also did a persimmon jelly.

In spring, we do fennel, beets and carrots. I like to make giardiniera with cauliflower and carrots. We do a lot of kimchi in winter and early spring. We got lots of Napa cabbage and green onions.

We also do pickle parties where we try things and test them on our friends. We did a Korean hot spice pickle with cucumber, hot peppers, sesame oil and green coriander.

G: What will you cover in the pickling class?

C: We’ll go over step-by-step instructions on vinegar pickling with a white vinegar process. We might get into white and red wine vinegars depending on the produce we use. I will talk about making crunchy pickles and the home-canning process. We’ll have all the equipment you need to can at home. We’ll go over places to find fresh, affordable produce and how to ensure that you’re preserving your food safely.

I want people to hit the farmers markets on Saturday and have 10 pounds of pickles on Tuesday.