French Quarter
The Abbey Bar
1123 Decatur St., (504) 523-7177
Bar
The dog-friendly lower Decatur bar has been operating as the Abbey since 1970 and the decor remains. There's a jukebox, video poker and a $5 beer-and-shot special every day. Open 24 hours. No food.
Arnaud's French 75 Bar
Arnaud's Restaurant, 813 Bienville St., (504) 523-5433; www.arnaudsrestaurant.com/bars/french-75; @arnaudsnola
Restaurant bar
Inspired by France and focused on premium spirits and classic cocktails, French 75 Bar offers a classic setting — the bar was custom-built in the 1800s — for lingering over a French 75, a combination of Courvoisier VS, sugar, lemon juice and Moet & Chandon Champagne. The bar menu includes gruyere cheese puffs stuffed with fontina cheese, shrimp stuffed with brie and jalapeños, oysters en brochette and more. Open daily. Bar menu available. Happy hour 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Fri.
Backspace Bar and Kitchen
129 Chartres St., (504) 322-2245; www.backspacenola.com; @backspacenola
Craft cocktails
The literary-themed, dog-friendly bar serves craft cocktails, such as the Hemingway daiquiri, and bar food like meatloaf with house-made chips. Open daily.
Bar R'evolution
777 Bienville St., (504) 553-2277; www.revolutionnola.com; @revolutionnola
Restaurant bar
The "liquor library" at this restaurant bar displays craft cocktail recipes inspired by drinks from the pre-Prohibition era against lacquered red walls and an indigo-stained wooden bar. Bartenders update classic drinks such as absinthe cocktails and cobblers with small-batch spirits, house-made bitters and ratafias. Sunday brunch features a live jazz trio. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
Beachbum Berry's Latitude 29
Bienville House Hotel, 321 N. Peters St., (504) 609-3811; www.latitude29nola.com; @latitude29_NOLA
Tiki bar
Tiki authority Jeff "Beachbum" Berry's bar is a tropical oasis located inside the Bienville House Hotel. Thatched hut decor is accented by Berry's tiki art and memorabilia. The bar serves an array of classic and updated tiki drinks, including large cocktails to share. The namesake Latitude 29 is a combination of 8-year-old aged Demerara rum, passion fruit puree, Madagascar vanilla syrup, orange, pineapple and lemon. There's also a menu of Polynesian-inspired food. Open daily. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Beerfest
410 Bourbon St., (504) 524-9630; www.beerfestnola.com; @beerfestnola
Beer pub
The rustic beer hall atmosphere is enhanced with beer signs and memorabilia — and about six dozen beers on tap, shots and cocktails. Open daily. No food.
Bistreaux at Maison Dupuy Hotel
1001 Toulouse St., (504) 586-8000; www.maisondupuy.com
Restaurant bar
Take a seat by a window and watch people milling through a residential section of the French Quarter. There's live music on Friday, a jazz brunch on Sunday and a full restaurant menu. Popular drinks include the Ponchatoula and Oh Delores! sangria. Visitors receive two hours free parking with a purchase. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 2 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Black Duck Bar
Palace Cafe, 605 Canal St., (504) 523-1661; www.palacecafe.com; @palacecafe_nola
Restaurant bar
Palace Cafe specializes in contemporary Creole cooking, but the Black Duck Bar, located on the second floor, is dedicated to rum, with bottlings from Louisiana, the Caribbean and beyond. There also is a second-floor kitchen that serves charcuterie and small plates. Popular drinks include a frozen bananas Foster cocktail. Happy hour features $5 drink specials and half-price draft beer, wine on tap and small plates. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Black Penny
700 N. Rampart St., (504) 304-4779; @BlackPennyNola
Neighborhood bar
Located across the street from Louis Armstrong Park, Black Penny hosts the Wolf 'N' Swallow pop-up on Thursday and pop-ups on most weekends. There are more than 90 regional, American and imported craft beers at the dog-friendly bar, and outdoor seating is available. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 1 a.m.-4 a.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. daily.
The Bombay Club
Prince Conti Hotel, 830 Conti St., (504) 577-2237; www.bombayclubneworleans.com; @bombayclubnola
Martini bar
Themed after an English gentlemen's club, this elegant restaurant is the backdrop for a bar serving one of the largest selections of martinis in the city, including the signature Bombay Club, made with Old Raj gin, Cocchi Vermouth di Torino, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, Regan's orange bitters and an orange twist. English-inspired dishes are on the menu, and there's live jazz nightly. Open Mon.-Sat. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun.
Bourbon Heat
711 Bourbon St., (504) 324-4669; www.711bourbonheat.com; @BourbonHeat
Dance Club
There's a bar downstairs, a modern nightclub upstairs and a courtyard outside. The strawberry basil lemonade and cilantro jalapeno margaritas are popular drinks. The kitchen serves Creole cuisine. Open daily. Happy hour until 9 p.m. daily.
Bourbon Pub and Parade
801 Bourbon St., (504) 529-2107; www.thebourbonpub.com; @TheBourbonPub
Gay bar
The Bourbon Pub and Parade hosts drag shows, karaoke, DJs spinning nightly, throwback music videos, show tunes and more. The dog-friendly bar has outdoor seating, sports on TV and video poker. The Cherry Bomb, a vodka-based cocktail, comes in a souvenir cup. Open daily. No food. Happy hour 10 a.m.-noon and 5 p.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Bourbon House
144 Bourbon St., (504) 522-0111; www.bourbonhouse.com; @bourbonhouse_nola
Restaurant bar
Large picture windows offer patrons views of Bourbon Street, but the restaurant name also corresponds to Kentucky's native spirit. There are small-batch and rare bourbons among the bar's more than 250 American whiskies, and there's also a selection of craft beers and a raw seafood bar. Frozen bourbon milk punch is a signature drink, and there are $1 oysters during happy hour. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Brennan's Roost Bar
Brennan's, 417 Royal St., (504) 525-9711; www.brennansneworleans.com/roost-bar; @brennansnola
Restaurant bar
The Roost is the aviary-themed bar within Brennan's and the drinks menu highlights Champagne cocktails and updated classics from bar director Lu Brow. Caribbean milk punch combines Buffalo Trace bourbon, Bacardi 8-year aged rum, cream and vanilla bean. Happy hour specials, available in the bar and courtyard, include $7 Champagne cocktails. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon. through Thu.
Cane & Table
1113 Decatur St., (504) 581-1112; www.caneandtablenola.com; @CaneandTable
Restaurant bar
Set in an 1830s-era building, the restaurant has graceful decor and a tropical courtyard for sipping craft cocktails such as a banana Manhattan, C&T pina colada or Mariner's Swizzle 23. The menu includes small and large plates including black-eyed pea hummus, Trubridge Farm fried duroc ribs and ropa vieja with tostones and rice. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Carousel Bar & Lounge
Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com/entertainment/carousel-bar
Craft cocktails
The storied bar in the elegant Hotel Monteleone features a carousel-inspired revolving bar as well as floor seating. It is a frequent stop for locals and celebrity visitors, and previously was a haunt for Tennessee Williams and Truman Capote. The bar features live music nightly. The Vieux Carre cocktail was invented here, and the bar also serves other classic New Orleans cocktails. The small food menu ranges from shrimp pot stickers and blue crab and crawfish beignets to beef brisket and gumbo. Open daily.
Chart Room
300 Chartres St., (504) 522-1708; www.facebook.com/thechartroomneworleans
Neighborhood bar
The no-frills, nautical-themed cash-only bar offers stiff drinks and beer, including Miller High Life on draft. The bar is dog-friendly, has outdoor seating and stays open until 4 a.m. There's no kitchen, but Zapp's chips are available. Open daily. No food.
Copper Monkey Grill
725 Conti St., (504) 527-0869; www.coppermonkeygrill.com
Restaurant bar
A favorite drink among regulars at this friendly, cozy restaurant and bar is a cold draft beer and a shot of Stoli O. There's outdoor seating and classic New Orleans and American dishes, most of which are made to order, including beignets stuffed with bananas, crab-stuffed mushrooms and more. The bar (and kitchen) stays open until between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
The Corner Pocket
940 St. Louis St., (504) 568-9829; www.cornerpocket.net
Gay bar
This French Quarter gay bar has male strippers, a pool table, video poker and a menu of burgers, hot dogs and snacks. Friday is amateur dance contest night. Popular drinks include Long Island iced tea, margaritas, mimosas and martinis. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour noon to 7 p.m. daily.
Coterie Restaurant & Oyster Bar
135 Decatur St., (504) 529-8600; www.coterienola.com
Restaurant bar
The Cajun restaurant offers a laid-back atmosphere for enjoying bloody marys made with infused St. Roch vodka. The food menu includes oysters, alligator sausage, crawfish egg rolls, gumbo, boudin balls, seafood, burgers and vegetarian options. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
The Court of Two Sisters' Carriageway Bar
613 Royal St., (504) 522-7261; www.courtoftwosisters.com; @courtoftwosisters
Restaurant bar
The historic New Orleans bar serves bloody marys and specialty drinks such as the Bayou Bash. There are sports on TV. At 5 p.m., appetizers are available including a crab cake with white remoulade and fried boudin balls. Open daily. Food available.
Coyote Ugly Saloon
225 N. Peters St., (504) 561-0003; www.coyoteuglysaloon.com/neworleans
Bar
At this biker bar, there are nightly drink specials, sports on TV and a pool table. Open daily. No food. Happy hour opening-8 p.m. daily.
Crescent City Brewhouse
527 Decatur St., (504) 522-0571; www.crescentcitybrewhouse.com
Beer pub
When Crescent City Brewhouse opened in 1991, it was the first brewpub to open in the city and presaged the rising popularity of home brewing and craft beers. The pub offers freshly brewed beer daily, including five standards and a special brew monthly. Food offerings include New Orleans cuisine, seafood, sandwiches and more. There's outdoor seating and live music Mon.-Sat. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
Desire Oyster Bar
Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 553-2281; www.sonesta.com/desireoysterbar; @royalsonestano
Restaurant bar
A tin ceiling and black-and-white checkered floors were held over during a recent renovation that gave the space a new contemporary bar, highboy tables and a char-grill station for oysters. The Hurricane is the most popular drink, and here it's made with fresh passion fruit juice. The food menu includes oysters, shrimp and grits, gumbo and blackened catfish Lafitte. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Deuce McAllister's Ole Saint Kitchen & Tap
Wyndham New Orleans French Quarter, 132 Royal St., (504) 309-4797; www.olesaint.com; @olesaintnola
Restaurant bar
Memorabilia from former New Orleans Saint Deuce McAllister's football career decorates the interior of this bar inside the Wyndham New Orleans French Quarter hotel. Ole Saint serves Southern coastal cuisine and a large selection of local, regional and national craft beers. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Doris Metropolitan
620 Chartres St., (504) 267-3500; www.dorismetropolitan.com; @dorismetropolitan
Restaurant bar
Doris Metropolitan is a steakhouse with a few Middle Eastern accents on the menu. The extensive wine list offers premium red wines from Bordeaux, Burgundy, the Rhone, Italy and California, as well as wines from around the world. The cocktail menu has original drinks, such as the Ain't Got No Thyme, made with vodka, honey, lemon and lavender tincture. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
Effervescence
1036 N. Rampart St., (504) 509-7644; www.nolabubbles.com; @effervescencenola
Wine bar
The modern French bistro specializes in bubbles, offering Champagne and sparkling wines from around the world by the glass and bottle. Besides Champagne, the wine list includes French cremant, Italian prosecco and moscato, Spanish cava and sparkling wines from the West Coast and New World regions. There also are cocktails made with bubbly and a small menu of caviar, snacks and desserts. Courtyard seating available. Happy hour is until 6 p.m. Wed.- Fri. and features wine specials. Open Wed.-Sun.
El Gato Negro
81 French Market Place, (504) 525-9752; 300 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-0107; 800 S. Peters St., (504) 309-8864; www.elgatonegronola.com
Restaurant Bar
All three locations of this Mexican restaurant and bar are a little different, but what is the same throughout is a focus on top-shelf tequilas and mezcals and fresh takes on the margarita, including pineapple-cilantro and carrot-lime versions. The bar also has a rare beer collection. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
The Empire Bar at Broussard's
819 Conti St., (504) 581-3866; www.broussards.com/empire-bar; @broussards
Restaurant Bar
There's indoor and outdoor seating at this stately Napoleon-themed bar offering classic cocktails with a twist. The raspberry Alexander is made with Delacour brandy, raspberry syrup, dark creme de cacao and cream. Food offerings include Creole small plates and a full dinner and brunch menu. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 2:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun.
Erin Rose
811 Conti St., (504) 522-3573; www.erinrosebar.com; @erinrosebar
Neighborhood bar
This late-night Irish bar is located just steps off Bourbon Street. Almost every inch of wall space is covered with signs, old photos of employees and regulars or patches left by patrons. Regulars know to order frozen Irish coffee or a bloody mary. Killer Poboys serves a short menu of gourmet sandwiches in the back room every day except Tuesday. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
Felipe's Mexican Taqueria
6215 S. Miro St.; 411 N. Carrollton Ave.; 301 N. Peters St.; (504) 288-8226; www.felipestaqueria.com; @felipesnola
Restaurant bar
The Mexican restaurant offers margaritas frozen and on the rocks, along with a "Made in LA" drink menu, which features cocktails made with local ingredients, including the Oryzing Sun made with gin, grapefruit, Campari, and jalapeno simple syrup. There's a full menu of Mexican dishes. Wednesday features margarita specials. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Funky Pirate Blues Club
727 Bourbon St., (504) 523-1960; www.thefunkypirate.com
Music club
Part of the Tropical Isle family of bars, this one has a pirate theme, a courtyard and offers live music daily. Favorite drinks include the Hand Grenade, Horny Gator, Pirate's Passion and Tropical Itch. Hot nuts and pistachios are available. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
GW Fins
808 Bienville St., (504) 581-3467; www.gwfins.com; @gwfins
Restaurant bar
Chef Tenney Flynn's fine dining seafood restaurant has a cocktail menu that ranges from a pre-Prohibition-style Sazerac to chocolate martinis. The Redemption cocktail combines rye whiskey, rosemary, orange bitters, blackberries and nectar. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
Galatoire's 33 Bar & Steak
215 Bourbon St., (504) 335-3932; www.galatoires33barandsteak.com; @galatoires33
Restaurant bar
The elegant bar next to Galatoire's has a huge wine list and serves classic cocktails including the Sazerac, French 75 and Old Fashioned. Food is available from a steakhouse menu, bar menu and full Galatoire's menu. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Thu.
Hard Rock Cafe
125 Bourbon St., (504) 529-5617; www.hardrock.com/neworleans
Restaurant bar
The space is decorated with music memorabilia including instruments, outfits, photos and more, and music videos provide entertainment while eating or having a beer, wine or a cocktail. There's live music on Tuesdays, and classic American cuisine is available. Popular drinks include Hurricanes and the Southern Rock, made with Southern Comfort, vodka, Jack Daniels, black raspberry liqueur and sweet and sour mix. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
Hermes Bar at Antoine's
725 St. Louis St., (504) 581-4422; www.antoines.com; @AntoinesNOLA
Restaurant bar
Immerse yourself in New Orleans traditions at this bar connected to Antoine's Restaurant. It is decorated with Krewe of Hermes memorabilia and offers a range of classic cocktails, including its popular Sazerac and Pimm's Cup. The bar menu includes shrimp remoulade, fried soft-shell crab or wagyu beef po-boys, souffle potatoes and an appetizer sampler of oysters Foch, crabmeat ravigote and shrimp remoulade that feeds two. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
House of Blues New Orleans
225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999; www.houseofblues.com/neworleans; @hobnola
Music club
The venue is known for its folk art and music-themed decor and daily live music performances in its restaurant, bar and covered courtyard. The music club books national and international touring acts as well as local performers. The courtyard is dog-friendly and there is outdoor seating. The restaurant serves Southern-inspired dishes made from scratch. A popular drink is the Rock Me Hurricane. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
The Jazz Playhouse
Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 553-2299; www.sonesta.com/jazzplayhouse; @JazzPlayhouse
Music club
The club features a variety of jazz musicians nightly, and there's a burlesque performance at 11 p.m. Friday. The bar features seasonal cocktails with jazz themes and small plates, including char-grilled oysters, chicken and waffles, and jumbo shrimp remoulade. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Kerry Irish Pub
331 Decatur St., (504) 527-5954
Music club
Grab a Guinness beer and settle in for live music nightly at this dog-friendly Irish pub. For exercise, try your hand at darts or pool. The bar specializes in Guinness and other Irish draft beers and a range of Irish whiskeys. Open daily. No food.
Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop Bar
941 Bourbon St., (504) 593-9761; www.lafittesblacksmithshop.com
Bar
Reportedly the oldest bar in the country, Lafitte's is housed in a structure built between 1722 and 1732. It's a piano bar that hosts DJs on holidays and special events. It has dim lighting after dark that adds to the romantic pirate atmosphere for which it is famous, and it attracts locals as well as visitors from all over the world. Popular drinks are Hurricanes and Voodoo Purple Daiquiris. Open daily. No food.
Le Booze
Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 586-0300; www.sonesta.com/lebooze; @royalsonestano
Bar
The bar at the Royal Sonesta features a large selection of bourbons and whiskeys from around the world. It also serves bar fare such as cheeseburgers, hot wings and roast beef debris cheese fries. Get drink specials and half-price appetizers during happy hour. Open daily. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Longway Tavern
719 Toulouse St., (504) 962-9696; www.longwaytavern.com; @longwaytavern
Restaurant bar
The inviting restaurant and bar is a casual spot for grabbing a snack and a beer before a night out, lingering over dinner and drinks in a welcoming atmosphere or stopping for a nightcap at the end of an evening. There's an open-air courtyard at the dog-friendly joint and sports on TV. Cocktails are updated versions of New Orleans classics, and the food is tavern fare with a twist. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
MRB
515 St. Philip St., (504) 524-2558; www.mrbnola.com; @mrbnola
Bar
MRB gives locals $1 off drinks every day. There are beer pitcher specials during New Orleans Saints and Louisiana State University games. There's bingo on Tuesday, and Wednesday has pool and pingpong tournaments. There are two courtyards for outdoor seating and the kitchen serves Cajun and Tex-Mex dishes. Open daily.
Maison Bourbon Jazz Club
641 Bourbon St., (504) 522-8818; www.maisonbourbon.com
Bar
One of Bourbon Street's oldest live jazz clubs, Maison Bourbon has a lush interior and live music every night from 7:30 p.m. to the wee hours of the morning and no cover charge. There's outdoor seating, sports on TV and cocktails that trend to New Orleans favorites such as Hurricanes, Sazeracs, rum punches and Purple Voodoo daiquiris. Open Mon.-Sat. No food.
Maison Soule
720 St. Louis St., (504) 304-4636; @cafesoule720
Restaurant bar
The bar attached to the French bistro Cafe Soule is housed in the restored 1829 Soule Mansion with 17-foot ceilings and lovely decor. The full-service kitchen, which offers breakfast and brunch on weekends and lunch and dinner daily, has French-inspired dishes and New Orleans favorites. Drinks include bottomless mimosas, strawberry mint lemonade with vodka, cucumber bloody marys, Sazeracs and local draft beers. The bar is dog-friendly, and there's outdoor seating. Open Wed.-Mon. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Meauxbar
942 N. Rampart St., (504) 569-9979; www.meauxbar.com; @meauxbar
Restaurant bar
Located on the edge of the French Quarter, this bistro offers French-influenced cuisine made with locally sourced products, New Orleans-influenced classic cocktails and interpretations of contemporary libations. Monday features Chartreuse flights. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Thu.
Molly's at the Market
1107 Decatur St., (504) 525-5169; www.mollysatthemarket.net; @mollysdecatur
Bar
Local journalists, New Orleanians and tourists alike flock to Molly's for its signature frozen Irish coffee. Miller High Life and a shot of Jameson is $6, and on Thursday the Champagne of bottled beers is only $1. Junction FQ serves burgers Wednesday-Sunday. Open daily.
Napoleon House
500 Chartres St., (504) 524-9752; www.napoleonhouse.com; @napoleonhousenola
Bar
City leaders hatched a plan to bring an exiled Napoleon Bonaparte to New Orleans at this historic building. Today Napoleon House is a popular place for locals and visitors for its muffulettas and cocktails in the front bar overlooking busy French Quarter sidewalks or the courtyard. Classic cocktails include several versions of the Pimm's Cup. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
One Eyed Jacks
615 Toulouse St., (504) 569-8361; www.oneeyedjacks.net; @oejnola
Music club
The French Quarter music club, which describes its decor as "rock 'n' roll bordello chic," stages nightly concerts by touring groups and local bands as well as a free burlesque and dance party on Wednesdays and '80s dance night on Thursdays. Popular drinks include the tequila-based Matador, Chihuahua and shots of Jameson. Open daily. No food.
Orleans Grapevine Wine Bar & Bistro
720 Orleans Ave., (504) 523-1930; www.orleansgrapevine.com
Wine bar
Housed in a two-story building originally constructed in 1808 as a Creole restaurant, Orleans Grapevine is a French bistro with an extensive list of nearly 250 options of wine and Champagne. There's outdoor seating, and bacon is served with drinks during a daily happy hour. The food menu offers Louisiana seafood, duck, beef and more. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Pat O'Brien's Bar
718 St. Peter St., (504) 525-4823; www.patobriens.com
Bar
There are three areas to visit at the storied Pat O'Brien's Bar: the rollicking piano lounge featuring singalongs, the stand-up bar decorated with beer steins, and the courtyard with a flaming fountain. The bar's 85th anniversary party is Dec. 2. There's live music daily. Hurricanes, mint juleps and bloody marys are the most popular drinks, and there's a menu of burgers, classic Creole dishes and alligator bites. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
Patrick's Bar Vin
730 Bienville St., (504) 200-3180; www.patricksbarvin.com ; @PatricksBarVin
Wine bar
The sophisticated wine bar with comfortable bar stools, chairs and couches features outdoor seating, a wide selection of wine and cheese and charcuterie plates. French sangria is a popular choice. There are drink specials on domestic beers, and well liquors Monday through Thursday. Open daily. Food available.
The Penthouse Club
727 Iberville St., (504) 524-4354; www.penthouseclubneworleans.com; @penthousenola
Gentlemen's club
The strip club offers free admission and half-priced drinks all day Monday to service industry cardholders. On game days, bring a ticket from a New Orleans sporting event and receive free admission. Open daily.
Razoo Bar and Patio
511 Bourbon St., (504) 522-5100
Dance club
There's a stage for live music, DJs spinning dance music and karaoke. There's also sports on TV, patio seating and more. Open daily. No food. Happy hour opening-8 p.m. daily.
Red Fish Grill Oyster Bar
115 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1200; www.redfishgrill.com; @redfishgrill
Restaurant bar
Hand-shaken daiquiris made with fresh produce are popular, as well as seasonal cocktails such as Pumpkin Spice, a mix of Kirk & Sweeney 18-year-old rum, citrus, pumpkin and ginger. There are raw oysters, Gulf seafood dishes, gumbo, alligator boudin balls and more. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Thu.
Saints and Sinners
627 Bourbon St., (504) 528-9307; www.saintsandsinnersnola.com; @SandSNOLA
Restaurant Bar
When the kitchen closes at 9 p.m. on Thursday through Monday, this bordello-chic bar and restaurant turns into a nightclub with bottle service, go-go dancers and a DJ. Popular cocktails include the Saint (made from clear liquors like vodka and gin) and the Sinner (made from dark liquors including bourbon and amaretto), both served in souvenir glasses. Boiled crawfish are available every day. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.
Santos Bar
1135 Decatur St., (504) 605-3533; www.santosbar.com; @santosbarnola
Music club
Housed in a 1722 two-story building, Santos is a music venue, dance club, karaoke club and rock 'n' roll dive bar with an upstairs bar and gallery that overlooks Decatur Street. Live music includes national touring bands. The bar offers a large selection of mezcal and tequila cocktails. Open 24 hours daily. No food. Happy hour 4 p.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Sing Sing
418 Bourbon St., (504) 201-9543; www.singsingnola.com
Dive bar
The club offers DJs spinning hip-hop and R&B music as well as sports on TV, video poker, friendly bartenders and more. Hurricanes and fishbowl cocktails are popular. Open daily. No food.
SoBou
310 Chartres St., (504) 552-4095; www.sobounola.com; @sobounola
Restaurant bar
The bar's mixologists strive to match the creativity in the kitchen at this branch of the Commander's Palace family of restaurants. A grilled citrus Vieux Carre cocktail is an updated version of the classic drink that combines Sazerac rye, sweet vermouth, Benedictine, Angostura and Peychaud's bitters and grilled local citrus. Open daily. Full restaurant menu. Happy hour 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The Starlight
817 St. Louis St., (504) 827-1655; www.starlightloungenola.com; @starlight_nola
Music Club
The French Quarter lounge showcases local music daily and serves specialty drinks like the Quarter Smash, as well as beer, wine and cocktails. Piano happy hour is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday. The kitchen serves Venezualan street food, including empanadas and arepas. There's a dart board and video poker. Open daily. Food available. Happy hour 2 p.m.-7 p.m.
Tiki Tolteca
301 N. Peters St., second floor, (504) 288-8226; www.tikitolteca.com; @tiki_tolteca
Craft cocktails
Tiki culture is strong at this bar upstairs from Felipe's Taqueria. Mai tais, the quintessential tiki drink, and Hurricanes are popular. All menu cocktails are $3 off from opening to 7 p.m. Some of its signature drinks are strong, tropical and large enough to split. One quirky "snack" includes a trio of booze-soaked, massive gummy bears. Food is available from Felipe's downstairs. Open daily. Happy hour open-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Tropical Isle Bars
Little Tropical Isle, 435 Bourbon St., (504) 523-1927; Tropical Isle Original, 600 Bourbon St., (504) 529-1702; Tropical Isle's Bayou Club, 610 Bourbon St., (504) 529-1702; Tropical Isle Bourbon, 721 Bourbon St., (504) 529-4109; www.tropicalisle.com
Music Club
This family of French Quarter bars focuses on potent specialty drinks such as the Hand Grenade (in a souvenir green grenade long-neck cup), the Horny Gator, Shark Attack and Bushwacker. The clubs have live music daily, mostly rock and trop-rock. The Bayou Club is decorated in a Cajun theme and features live Cajun and zydeco music. Tropical Isle Bourbon has a wrap-around balcony overlooking Bourbon Street, and Little Tropical Isle has a courtyard. Open daily. Bar snacks available. Happy hour varies by location.
Tujague's Restaurant
823 Decatur St., (504) 525-8676; www.tujaguesrestaurant.com; @tujagues_restaurant
Restaurant bar
The bar at Tujague's Restaurant is billed as the oldest stand-up bar in New Orleans. The Grasshopper cocktail was invented here, and other popular options include Sazeracs and Pimm's Cups. No food is served at the bar. Open daily.
The Upper Quarter
1000 Bienville St., (504) 523-4111
Neighborhood bar
Patrons can find beer and a shot specials all the time, and the bar hosts weekly food pop-ups. New Orleans Saints games become a party here, and there's outdoor seating at the dog-friendly venue, as well as video poker. Open daily. No food.
WOW Cafe Kitchen and Tap
300 Canal St., (504) 212-3250; www.wowcafe.com; @wowcafe
Restaurant Bar
The national restaurant inspired by South Louisiana cuisine serves barbecue, burgers, wings, seafood, steak and a variety of sauces. The bar has a selection of beer and makes a signature WOW Cafe bloody mary. Open daily. Full restaurant menu.