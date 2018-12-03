Molly’s Rise and Shine (2368 Magazine St., 504-302-1896), the new breakfast joint from the Turkey and the Wolf crew, opens today.
The Irish Channel restaurant held a soft-opening over the weekend and begins regular service with former Turkey and The Wolf chef de cuisine Colleen Quarls at the helm.
The restaurant takes over the corner spot that was the longtime home of Magazine Street Po-Boy shop, which closed in May.
The restaurant is the second for Turkey and The Wolf’s Mason Hereford and also flirts with nostalgia and Americana. The Grand Slam McMuffin combines two sage pork patties, hash browns, grilled onions, American cheese and Heinz ketchup on an English muffin. A list of “all-American” sides features grits, bacon, sausage, biscuits, collard greens and toast.
Creative items include a "deviled egg tostada" featuring two poached eggs, collard greens, salsa macha and peanut salad. Whirled peas are served on toast with whipped feta, chimichurri and a cured egg. Roasted carrot yogurt is topped with granola, berries and “other fun stuff.” A sweet potato burrito is served with scallion cream cheese, chow chow, raw local honey, jalapenos, arugula and red onion.
A selection of mixers like celery soda and virgin Bloody Mary mix are available those who wish to BYOB.
Molly’s Rise and Shine is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.
For more information, visit the restaurant's website here.