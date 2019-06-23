What's a good hotel without a great bar?

Ace Hotel Lobby Bar

600 Carondelet St., 504-900-1180; www.acehotel.com/neworleans

Details: Craft cocktails are the jam at this handsome but not stuffy hangout in the lobby of the Ace Hotel.

Try this: If you're in an outdoor mood, head up to the poolside bar Alto.

Carousel Bar & Lounge

Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St., (504) 523-3341; www.hotelmonteleone.com

Details: Carousel Bar & Lounge in Hotel Monteleone hosts the city’s only revolving bar — a merry-go-round with 25 seats and ornately decorated chair backs.

Try this: Give it a whirl with a signature Vieux Carre cocktail in hand.

Hot Tin

Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St Charles Ave., (504) 323-1500; www.hottinbar.com

Details: On the roof of the Pontchartrain Hotel, you can enjoy the night air and views of downtown New Orleans. Once a penthouse, the hot spot offers a cocktail list as eclectic and quirky as its decor.

Try this: The classic drinks include a French 75, a gimlet, and even Hot Tin's homemade version of a Hurricane cocktail.

Le Booze

Royal Sonesta, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 586-0300; www.sonesta.com

Details: Scotch, rye and other whiskeys are the specialty at this bar — as is the passing parade on Bourbon Street.

Try this: A great place to explore the world of Japanese whiskeys.

Loa

International House Hotel, 221 Camp St., (504) 553-9550; www.ihhotel.com/loa-bar

Details: Fresh herbs and fruit, tinctures and homemade bitters all are in the arsenal of bartender Alan Walter in this dramatic, Instagram-worthy lobby bar.

Try this: Ask the bartender what's fresh and new.

Royal Bar

Royal Frenchmen Hotel, 700 Frenchmen St., (504) 619-9660; www.royalfrenchmenhotel.com/royal-bar

Details: A block up from the major madness of Frenchmen Street, this chic bar facing Washington Square Park has free nightly live music and outdoor seating.

Try this: At happy hour (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.), classic martinis are only $3.