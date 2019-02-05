Neighborhood Andy’s Bistro
3322 N. Turnbull Drive, Metairie, (504) 455-7363; www.andysbistro.com
Blackened shrimp top a wood-fired flatbread with spinach, bacon and Havarti cheese. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$
Bayou Wine Garden
315 N. Rendon St., (504) 826-2925; www.bayouwinegarden.com
French onion lamb pot pie features braised lamb shoulder topped with Swiss cheese in a house-made pie crust. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Bop’s Frozen Custard
2660 Florida St., Suite K, Mandeville, (985) 727-5003; www.bopsfrozencustard.com
A Bop’s burger is topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard and ketchup and served with potato salad, baked beans or Zapp’s chips. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
Brewster’s
8751 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, (504) 309-7548; www.brewstersrestaurant.com
The Brewster burger is a 10-ounce beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles and served with french fries, sweet potato fries, a baked potato, jambalaya, chili, salad or vegetables. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Buffa’s Bar & Restaurant
1001 Esplanade Ave., (504) 949-0038; www.buffasbar.com
Jambalaya is made with beer-soaked Johnsonville bratwursts. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Open 24 hours daily. $$
Buster’s Place Restaurant & Oyster Bar
519 E. Boston St., Covington, (985) 809-3880; www.bustersplaceonline.com
A grilled mahi mahi sandwich is topped with mango-pineapple dressing on a bun and served with fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Canal Street Bistro
3903 Canal St., (504) 482-1225; www.canalstreetbistro.com
Burger Benedict features a potato latke, a house-ground burger patty, poached eggs, hollandaise, crumbled bacon and green onions. Reservations recommended. Brunch and lunch Wed.-Sun. $$
Cello’s
3401 N. Hullen St., Metairie, (504) 456-5596; www.cellosrestaurant.com
A Sicilian burger features a patty made from a meatball recipe topped with mozzarella and red gravy on Leidenheimer bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Chais Delachaise
7708 Maple St., (504) 510-4509; www.chaisdelachaise.com
Pan-roasted half chicken is served with crispy skin over mushroom, ham and potato hash and topped with rosemary mushroom cream sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Cru by Chef Marlon Alexander
535 Franklin Ave., (504) 266-2856; www.crunola.com
Braised short ribs are served with red wine reduction, Swiss chard and polenta. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
d’Juice
4838 Magazine St., (504) 302-1965; www.d-juice.com
A Just Beet It juice includes beets, carrots, apple, celery, parsley, cucumber and ginger. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Fat Boy Pantry
1302 Magazine St., (504) 239-9514; www.facebook.com/thefatboypantry
A fried lobster po-boy is served with remoulade and drawn butter. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Frankie and Johnny’s Restaurant
321 Arabella St., (504) 243-1234; www.frankieandjohnnys.net
A seafood combo platter includes fried shrimp, catfish, oysters, a crab cake, french fries and salad. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Fury’s Restaurant
724 Martin Behrman Ave., Metairie, (504) 834-5646; www.furysrestaurant.com
Trout Carrie comes with sauteed lump crabmeat, salad, vegetables and choice of potato or spaghetti. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Gattuso’s Neighborhood Bar & Restaurant
435 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna, (504) 368-1114; www.gattusos.net
A Black N’ Bleu burger is topped with bacon and blue cheese. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Homegrown Pizza
6325 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 644-4762; www.homegrown.pizza
Creole shrimp pizza is topped with Gulf shrimp sauteed in garlic butter, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, green onions and Creole mustard sauce. Delivery available. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Iacovone Kitchen
5033 Freret St., (504) 533-9742; www.iacovonekitchen.com
Bowtie pasta is served with roasted Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and smoked paprika chili oil. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
KY’s Olde Towne Bicycle Shop Restaurant
2267 Carey St., Slidell, (985) 641-1911; www.kysoldetowne.com
Roast beef cooked in house fills a po-boy served dressed to order. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Wed.-Sat. $$
Katie’s Restaurant & Bar
3701 Iberville St., (504) 488-6582; www.katiesinmidcity.com
A fried seafood platter includes shrimp, crawfish, oysters, onion rings and fries. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$
The Kolache Kitchen
4701 Freret St., (504) 218-5341; www.kolachekitchenbr.com
Sausage and cheese fill a kolache. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Koz’s
6215 Wilson St., Harahan, (504) 737-3933; www.kozcooks.com
A Chamber sandwich includes roast beef, turkey, ham, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise, mustard and Italian dressing. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Mon.-Fri. $
Liuzza’s Restaurant and Bar
3636 Bienville St., (504) 482-9120; www.liuzzas.com
A Frenchuletta is a muffuletta served on French bread. No reservations. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Ma Momma’s House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles
5741 Crowder Blvd., (504) 244-0021; www.mamommashouse.com
A Belgian waffle is served with chicken wings. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Mandina’s Restaurant
3800 Canal St., (504) 482-9179; Azalea Shopping Center, 4240 Highway 22, Mandeville, (985) 674-9883; www.mandinasrestaurant.com
A fried shrimp and oyster platter is served with french fries. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Marjie’s Grill 320 S. Broad St., (504) 603-2234; www.marjiesgrill.com
Honey-buttered Yard Bird is a slow-cooked local chicken basted with Louisiana honey butter. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Melba’s Old School Po-Boys
1525 Elysian Fields Ave., (504) 267-7765; www.eatatmelbas.com
A shrimp and catfish plate is served with cornbread and a side such as fries, green beans, jambalaya or macaroni and cheese. No reservations. Open 24 hours daily. $
Mena’s Palace
200 Chartres St., (504) 525-0217; www.menaspalace.com
Seafood gumbo is made with shrimp and crab and served with rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast daily, lunch Mon.-Sat. $$
Oscar’s
2027 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 831-9540; www.oscarsoldmetairie.com
A burger features a grilled half-pound beef patty served with a stuffed baked potato. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner daily, late-night Tue.-Sat. $
Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
741 State St., (504) 266-2810; www.nolapicnic.com
A spicy fried chicken sandwich is made with chicken seasoned with crawfish boil and includes light and dark meat, mirliton dill pickles and white miso-lemon mayonnaise on a sesame bun. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Piece of Meat
3301 Bienville St., (504) 372-2289; www.pieceofmeatbutcher.com
A hot pastrami sandwich is topped with coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Tue., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Porter & Luke’s Restaurant
1517 Metairie Road, Metairie, (504) 875-4555; www.porterandlukes.com
Eggplant Vincent is a paneed eggplant cup filled with shrimp and crawfish in cream sauce served with angel hair pasta. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Quarter View Restaurant
613 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, (504) 887-3456; www.quarterview.net
Grilled chicken tops fettuccine in creamy Parmesan sauce. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Radosta’s Restaurant
249 Aris Ave., Metairie, (504) 831-1537
A Grand Slam po-boy includes thinly sliced rib-eye, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms and wine sauce. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Rocky & Carlo’s
613 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette, (504) 279-8323; www.facebook.com/rockyandcarlos
A fried oyster po-boy is dressed with lettuce and tomato. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
Seed
1330 Prytania St., (504) 302-2599; 2372 St. Claude Ave., (504) 827-1447; www.seedyourhealth.com
Panko-fried eggplant Pomodoro is served with whole wheat spaghetti, tomato basil and spinach. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Shank Charcuterie
2352 St. Claude Ave., (504) 218-5281; www.shankcharcuterie.com
A platter of house-made charcuterie is served with cheese, crostini and accoutrements. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Tue.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sat., early dinner Sun. $
Silk Road
2483 Royal St., (504) 944-6666; www.silkroadnola.com
Indian-style samosas are served with tamarind sauce. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
The Standard
4206 Magazine St., (504) 509-7306; www.facebook.com/thestandardeatinghouse
Steak and eggs features a New York strip steak with black pepper gravy, scrambled eggs and a biscuit. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
The Tasting Room
1906 Magazine St., (504) 581-3880; www.ttrneworleans.com
Truffle fries are drizzled with white truffle oil and sea salt and served with aioli. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$
Truck Farm Tavern
11760 River Road, St. Rose, (504) 699-0099; www.truckfarmtavern.com
A St. Rose Peacemaker po-boy features fried oysters, pecan-smoked brisket, tomato jam and Creole cream cheese fondue on Leidenheimer bread. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., dinner Thu.-Sat. $$
Wayfare
4510 Freret St., (504) 309-0069; www.wayfarenola.com
Pork belly gnocchi is served with sage brown butter, sweet potato puree and Steen’s cane syrup. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$