Carla Hall was introduced to national TV audiences when she reached the finals of season five of the cooking competition “Top Chef.” She also appeared on its eighth season and along with Mario Batali and Michael Symon hosted the TV food show “The Chew.” Hall released her cookbook “Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration” last year. She discusses and signs the book at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Cafe Istanbul.

Gambit: What does the title “Everyday and Celebration” refer to?

Hall: When you think about what people want when they go out to have dinner and what they eat in restaurants, they would be eating “celebration” foods. Even if you look at Italian food, it’s got some heavier dishes. This is what people would eat at restaurants. That’s how soul food got its reputation for being heavy. When we eat at home, those are lighter dishes. For my cookbook “Everyday and Celebration,” I want you to think about what are the everyday foods and what are the celebration foods? I don’t want to do away with celebration foods — they’re very much a part of our lives.

G: You say your book is “broadening” the idea of soul food. How?

H: My cookbook celebrates the African diaspora. I want to go back and show that our food is more than the heavier dishes, because there are all these vegetables and grains. People wouldn’t think about sorghum or millet as soul food, but those are African ingredients.

I am going to go out on the line and say that I did not like okra, but I have four okra recipes in the book. [Traditional] stewed tomatoes and okra is heavy from being cooked for a long time, and there’s the sliminess of the okra. I grew up eating stewed okra and tomatoes. [For the book] I did a dish that is a brothy tomato dish with the aromatics of bay leaves and herbs and I roasted okra coins until they were charred. When I was (creating the recipe), I thought, "This is a dish that belongs in our culture, and I want to honor it, but I want it lighter." I make that really quick tomato broth and drop the okra in, and the broth is permeated with that smoky flavor, because it’s charred. I love this so much.

The book has a lot of vegetables. You should be able to go to a farmers’ market and get ingredients for all of the summer recipes — anything with peaches, tomatoes, green beans and blackberries. But you don’t have to do that same recipe with tomatoes and peaches. I tell people, you can do the same thing with squash or whatever is at the farmers market. You just take vinegar and spices and onions and mix it.

G: What have you learned about cooking from working on television?

H: The hardest learning curve was being on “Top Chef.” You’re cooking and the cameras are just there. On TV, you have four- or six-minute segments, a very short period of time. You have a few minutes to talk, tell people about yourself and make it look easy. I got to work with people who did it very well. Michael and Mario did it very well. The gift of cooking on TV is to inspire people. What you are doing is inspiring them to cook at home, make it seem approachable, so they will want to cook for themselves. I can’t tell you how many people have come up to me and said, "I lost this much weight because you inspired me to cook at home." The power of cooking for yourself makes a huge difference.